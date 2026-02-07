Extreme cold warning in place in NYC, surrounding area. Get the First Alert Forecast.

An Extreme Cold Warning is in place across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut through 1 p.m. Sunday, and a Wind Advisory is in place through 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Because of the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills, the CBS News New York Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

Coldest temperatures since 2023

Low temperatures will continue their freefall overnight, bottoming out in the low single digits for a majority of the Tri-State Area, while areas north and west will get to sub-zero readings.

Central Park's forecasted low of 3 would be the coldest temperature recorded since Feb. 4, 2023, when 3 degrees was also the low temperature. The ongoing strong winds will keep all locations feeling well below zero, even as low -30 degrees north and west.

Highs in the teens Sunday

Despite lots of sunshine on Sunday, high temperatures are only anticipated to max out in the mid to upper teens.

Even though the winds won't be gusting as high as they did on Saturday – mainly in the 25-35 mph range – they'll still be strong enough to keep wind chills near or below zero all day.

The good news is that after Sunday, temperatures will rise back into the 30s for highs. No big storms are expected for at least a week either.

How much snow fell in the Tri-State Area?

A light round of snow moved through the region from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Most locations received a coating to 1 inch, but for eastern Long Island, where the snow lingered into the evening, 4-7 inches fell.