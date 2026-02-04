NYC's Off-Broadway Week returns with 26 shows offering 2-for-1 discounts

Two-for-one tickets are returning for New York City's Off-Broadway Week.

Despite its name, the event actually runs for about a month, from Feb. 16 - March 12.

The event includes tickets to "Mexodus," which is back with more shows in March. The critically acclaimed hip-hop musical played at the Minetta Lane Theatre in the fall, and is heading to the Daryl Roth Theatre for another limited run.

There are also discounts for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," "Heathers: The Musical" and more.

"Since its launch, this program has supported over 950 shows and sold more than 150,000 tickets, bringing the excitement of Off-Broadway to an expansive audience. Off-Broadway theater champions New York City's creative spirit through innovative storytelling, and this program continues to showcase its experiential and diverse performances while supporting the stages that fuel our cultural economy and keep NYC at the forefront of the global arts scene," said Julie Coker, president and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions.

"NYC Off-Broadway week is a tremendous opportunity for audiences to experience and celebrate the creativity that makes up the cultural foundation of New York City," said Joey Monda, president of the Off-Broadway League.z

In total, 26 shows are participating. The full list is below. Click here to get tickets.