Mayor Adams, NYPD to honor those who helped catch Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is set to honor the people and police officers who helped capture the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect. 

The mayor and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell are expected to thank them for their efforts in helping end the citywide manhunt. 

Frank James was taken into custody one day after the attack on April 12 at a Sunset Park subway station that left 10 people shot and others injured. 

The city honored five transit workers for their response last week. 

Wednesday's event is set for 3:30 p.m. at 1 Police Plaza. 

