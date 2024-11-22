Recipe: Spiced Cider-Glazed Ham

The editors and writers of Food & Wine Magazine offer "Sunday Morning" viewers this tempting Thanksgiving recipe - an alternative to a holiday bird.

Carla Hall's Spiced Cider-Glazed Ham, from Food & Wine Magazine. Victor Protasio, Food & Wine; Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling by Priscilla Montiel

Carla Hall's Spiced Cider–Glazed Ham

Active Time: 1 hr. 15 mins.

Total Time: 3 hrs.

Yield: 12

Ingredients:

1 (7- to 8-pound) spiral-cut bone-in ham (preferably Berkshire)

1 cup apple cider

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons (1 ounce) bourbon

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

6 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Small apples, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place ham, cut side down, in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

Bring apple cider, brown sugar, butter, bourbon, mustard, vinegar, peppercorns, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon stick to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, whisking occasionally, until reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 25 minutes.

Brush cider glaze evenly over ham, allowing mixture to drip between slices. Cover pan tightly with Reynolds Wrap® Nonstick Foil; bake in preheated oven until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion of ham registers 95°F, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Uncover pan. Baste ham with drippings in bottom of pan. Continue baking, uncovered, basting every 15 minutes, until ham is glazed and beginning to brown and a meat thermometer registers 140°F, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Transfer ham to a platter; let rest 10 minutes.

Strain drippings from bottom of baking pan into a small saucepan; discard solids. Skim off the majority of fat using a spoon; discard. Bring drippings to a boil over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour drippings evenly over ham; serve warm or at room temperature, garnished with small apples, if desired.

This recipe was originally published in December 2015.

Notes

Spiral-cut bone-in Berkshire hams are available at specialty grocery stores or online at heritageberkshire.com.

FAQs

What is a Berkshire ham?

Compared to most mainstream grocery store hams, Berkshire hams, which come from heritage-breed pigs, are well marbled and have a more meaty, concentrated flavor.

How do I keep the ham from drying out?

By initially covering the ham as it bakes, the meat gently soaks up the aromatic glaze, retaining its juiciness. Uncovering the ham towards the end allows the exterior to caramelize and turn golden brown, giving it a stunning crust that's not only centerpiece-worthy but also mouthwatering.

Suggested pairing

Pair this classic ham with a California Pinot Noir with dark cherry notes, like Merry Edwards Russian River Valley.

Make ahead

The cider mixture in step 2 can be made up to two days in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Rewarm the glaze over low heat before brushing it on the ham. Leftover ham slices make next-day sandwiches that rival the big meal.



