Martini recipes from Temple Bar, New York City
Samantha Casuga, head bartender at New York City's Temple Bar, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers some classic cocktail recipes.
Casuga says she likes her martinis stirred, not shaken: "There's an argument made that with the shaking, you add a little bit more aeration, right? I like the silkiness."
Classic Gin Martini with a Twist
Ingredients:
2 oz. London Dry Gin (i.e., Fords)
1 oz. Dry Vermouth
1 dash Orange Bitters (optional)
Method: Stir over ice
Glassware: Chilled coupe or martini glass
Garnish: Lemon twist
Dirty Vodka Martini
Ingredients:
2.25 oz. Vodka
0.75 oz. Olive Brine (i.e., Cerignola or Castelvetrano)
Method: Stir over ice
Glassware: Chilled coupe or martini glass
Garnish: Fat olive
Olive Oil Martini
Ingredients:
2 oz. London Dry Gin (i.e., Fords)
1 oz. Olive Oil Washed Vermouth
To prepare Olive Oil Washed Vermouth:
750 ml. Dry Vermouth
250 ml. Blanc Vermouth
2 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Combine. Freeze overnight. Remove from freezer and immediately remove top layer of formed frozen oil. Let vermouth thaw. Strain through coffee filter.
Method: Stir over ice
Glassware: Chilled coupe or martini glass
Garnish: Fat olive, olive oil drops
For more info:
Temple Bar, New York City
Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index