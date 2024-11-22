Watch CBS News
Martini recipes from Temple Bar, New York City

By David Morgan

/ CBS News

Samantha Casuga, head bartender at New York City's Temple Bar, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers some classic cocktail recipes.

Casuga says she likes her martinis stirred, not shaken: "There's an argument made that with the shaking, you add a little bit more aeration, right? I like the silkiness."

Classic Gin Martini with a Twist

Ingredients:

2 oz. London Dry Gin (i.e., Fords)
1 oz. Dry Vermouth
1 dash Orange Bitters (optional)

Method: Stir over ice
Glassware: Chilled coupe or martini glass
Garnish: Lemon twist 

     
Dirty Vodka Martini

Ingredients:  

2.25 oz. Vodka
0.75 oz. Olive Brine (i.e., Cerignola or Castelvetrano)

Method: Stir over ice
Glassware: Chilled coupe or martini glass
Garnish: Fat olive 

temple-bar-olive-oil-martini.jpg
Temple Bar's Olive Oil Martini. CBS News

Olive Oil Martini

Ingredients:  

2 oz. London Dry Gin (i.e., Fords)
1 oz. Olive Oil Washed Vermouth

To prepare Olive Oil Washed Vermouth:

750 ml. Dry Vermouth
250 ml. Blanc Vermouth
2 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Combine. Freeze overnight. Remove from freezer and immediately remove top layer of formed frozen oil. Let vermouth thaw. Strain through coffee filter. 

Method: Stir over ice
Glassware: Chilled coupe or martini glass
Garnish: Fat olive, olive oil drops 

          
For more info:

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index

David Morgan

David Morgan is senior producer for CBSNews.com and the Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning." He writes about film, music and the arts. He is author of the books "Monty Python Speaks" and "Knowing the Score," and editor of "Sundancing," about the Sundance Film Festival.

