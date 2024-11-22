Martini recipes from Temple Bar, New York City

Samantha Casuga, head bartender at New York City's Temple Bar, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers some classic cocktail recipes.

Casuga says she likes her martinis stirred, not shaken: "There's an argument made that with the shaking, you add a little bit more aeration, right? I like the silkiness."

Classic Gin Martini with a Twist

Ingredients:

2 oz. London Dry Gin (i.e., Fords)

1 oz. Dry Vermouth

1 dash Orange Bitters (optional)

Method: Stir over ice

Glassware: Chilled coupe or martini glass

Garnish: Lemon twist



Dirty Vodka Martini

Ingredients:

2.25 oz. Vodka

0.75 oz. Olive Brine (i.e., Cerignola or Castelvetrano)

Method: Stir over ice

Glassware: Chilled coupe or martini glass

Garnish: Fat olive

Temple Bar's Olive Oil Martini. CBS News

Olive Oil Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz. London Dry Gin (i.e., Fords)

1 oz. Olive Oil Washed Vermouth

To prepare Olive Oil Washed Vermouth:

750 ml. Dry Vermouth

250 ml. Blanc Vermouth

2 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Combine. Freeze overnight. Remove from freezer and immediately remove top layer of formed frozen oil. Let vermouth thaw. Strain through coffee filter.

Method: Stir over ice

Glassware: Chilled coupe or martini glass

Garnish: Fat olive, olive oil drops



For more info:

Temple Bar, New York City

