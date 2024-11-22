Recipe (for dogs): Bacon and Cream Cheese Muffins

In her 2013 cookbook, "Home Cooking For Your Dog: 75 Holistic Recipes For a Healthier Dog" (Stewart, Tabori & Chang), behavioral nutritionist Christine Filardi, founder of BowMeowRaw, offers suggestions for homemade cooking for your furry companion. She presents "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Bacon and Cream Cheese Muffins.

Bacon and Cream Cheese Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients:

8 ounces turkey bacon

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

1 cup light coconut milk

¼ cup sunflower seed oil

2 large eggs, beaten

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Line a 12-cup muffin pan with muffin cups and spray each one with nonstick cooking spray.

Place the uncooked turkey bacon in a food processor and roughly chop it.

In a large bowl combine the flour and baking powder and mix well. Add the bacon, coconut milk, oil, and eggs and mix well.

Fill each muffin cup with batter almost to the top. Bake them for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown on top. Let the muffins cool in the pan for 30 minutes before serving. Once cooled, ice each muffin with 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese. Cover leftovers with foil and refrigerate them for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

From "Home Cooking For Your Dog: 75 Holistic Recipes For a Healthier Dog" by Christine M. Filardi, with Dr. Wayne Geltman, DVM, published by Stewart, Tabori & Chang. Reprinted with permission.

