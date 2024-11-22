Recipe: Dierks Bentley's Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned, a popular whiskey cocktail, dates back to the early 1800s. The drink's ingredients changed over the years, but it earned its name when patrons requested it "the old-fashioned way."

Country superstar Dierks Bentley and Josh Ellis offer "Sunday Morning" viewers their version of the classic favorite. Their recipe calls for Bentley's Row 94 Kentucky bourbon, and Ellis' Withco Old Fashioned Mix.



Dierks Bentley's Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

0.5 oz. Withco Old Fashioned Mix

2 oz. Row 94 Whiskey

Garnish with cinnamon stick, rosemary and orange rind

Dierks Bentley's Old Fashioned. CBS News

