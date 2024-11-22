Watch CBS News
Sunday Morning

Recipe: Dierks Bentley's Old Fashioned

By David Morgan

/ CBS News

The Old Fashioned, a popular whiskey cocktail, dates back to the early 1800s. The drink's ingredients changed over the years, but it earned its name when patrons requested it "the old-fashioned way."

Country superstar Dierks Bentley and Josh Ellis offer "Sunday Morning" viewers their version of the classic favorite. Their recipe calls for Bentley's Row 94 Kentucky bourbon, and Ellis' Withco Old Fashioned Mix.

      
Dierks Bentley's Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

0.5 oz. Withco Old Fashioned Mix
2 oz. Row 94 Whiskey
Garnish with cinnamon stick, rosemary and orange rind

old-fashioned.jpg
Dierks Bentley's Old Fashioned. CBS News

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index

David Morgan

David Morgan is senior producer for CBSNews.com and the Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning." He writes about film, music and the arts. He is author of the books "Monty Python Speaks" and "Knowing the Score," and editor of "Sundancing," about the Sundance Film Festival.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.