Recipe (for dogs): Hearty Hamburgers

In her 2013 cookbook, "Home Cooking For Your Dog: 75 Holistic Recipes For a Healthier Dog" (Stewart, Tabori & Chang), behavioral nutritionist Christine Filardi, founder of BowMeowRaw, offers suggestions for homemade cooking for your furry companion. She presents "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Hearty Hamburgers.

Stewart, Tabori & Chang

She writes: "Unlike people, whose first source of energy is carbs, dogs use protein as their first source of energy, followed by fat and then carbs. Dogs naturally convert animal protein into energy easily, which is why all my recipes call for 75 percent meat in each meal.

"Like all organ meat, the chicken livers in this recipe supply the rich fats a dog needs, and the oatmeal is an excellent source of heart-healthy carbs."

Hearty Hamburgers

Makes 4 servings for a 50-pound dog

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups uncooked rolled oatmeal

1 1/4 cup chopped fresh green beans

2 large eggs

2 pounds ground beef

1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs

2 Tablespoons minced chicken livers

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Coat a large baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Prepare the oatmeal as directed on the package. Set them aside to cool. You should have about 2 cups.

Puree the green beans in a food processor. You should have about 1 cup of green bean puree.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs. Add the oatmeal, ground beef, green beans, breadcrumbs, and chicken livers. Using your hands, mix all the ingredients well.

Make burgers that are approximately 3 inches in diameter (about 6 ounces each), place them in the prepared baking dish, and cover with foil. Bake them for 30 minutes. Let the burgers cool completely before serving them. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

From "Home Cooking For Your Dog: 75 Holistic Recipes For a Healthier Dog" by Christine M. Filardi, with Dr. Wayne Geltman, DVM, published by Stewart, Tabori & Chang. Reprinted with permission.

For more info:

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index