Recipe: Mushroom Toasts with Délice de Bourgogne

Triple créme cheese, an ultra-rich version of brie, is topped with pan-roasted mushrooms and herbs in this elevated appetizer, from Food & Wine Magazine.

Mushroom Toasts with Délice de Bourgogne

By Kristen Kish

Total Time: 45 mins.

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound mixed fresh wild mushrooms (such as hen-of-the-woods, oyster, and chanterelle), cut into 1-inch pieces, divided

9 thyme sprigs, divided

6 large garlic cloves, crushed, divided

1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, divided

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar, divided

6 (1/2-inch-thick) brioche slices, halved

8 ounces Délice de Bourgogne or other triple-cream cheese, at room temperature

Pickled pearl onions, thinly sliced

Chopped frisée (white and light green parts only), for garnish

Snipped fresh chives, for garnish

Fresh lemon juice, for drizzling

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Instructions:

Step 1: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high just until smoking. Add one-third of the mushrooms in a single layer, and cook, without stirring, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Stir in 3 thyme sprigs, 2 crushed garlic cloves, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and browned all over, about 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon butter, 1 tablespoon parsley, and 1 teaspoon vinegar. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are coated in butter, about 1 minute. Transfer mushroom mixture to paper towels to drain; discard cooked garlic and thyme.

Step 2: Wipe skillet clean, and repeat process 2 times with remaining oil, remaining mushrooms, remaining thyme, remaining garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 2 tablespoons butter, remaining parsley, and remaining vinegar. Place all mushrooms in a large bowl,and season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Keep warm or let cool to room temperature.

Step 3: Preheat oven to 350°F. Place brioche slices in a single layer on a wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until lightly toasted, about 8 minutes per side. Brush with remaining 2 tablespoons softened butter.

Step 4: Spread cheese evenly over brioche toasts. Spoon mushroom mixture evenly over toasts; garnish with parsley, pickled onion slices, frisée, and chives. Drizzle with lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil.

Originally published in Food & Wine Magazine, November 2018.



