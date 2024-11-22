Watch CBS News
Sunday Morning

Recipe: Roscioli Cacio e Pepe

By David Morgan

/ CBS News

With a baking and restaurant history going back generations, Roscioli is a Roman institution, which now extends to New York City's Greenwich Village. They offer "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipe for a classic Italian dish: Cacio e Pepe.

The trick to this "cheese and pepper" pasta dish, says Roscioli head chef Gabriele Giura, is to blend the ingredients into a creamy consistency without adding heavy cream. "The day I'm gonna add the heavy cream, I'm gonna look for another job," he said. 

cacio-e-pepe-plate.jpg
Cacio e Pepe, from the Rome restaurant Roscioli. CBS News

Roscioli Cacio e Pepe

Ingredients :

120g tonnarelli
70 g pecorino
30 g parmigiano
Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Combine the parmesan, pecorino with a pinch of pepper in a container and blend with a mixer, adding a little cooking water until you obtain a smooth, dense cream and leave to cool.

Drain the tonnarelli after about 4 minutes of cooking in a cold pan where we have already placed our cream. Start mixing the pasta with the cream until you create the right emulsion, adding a little more cooking water if the pasta is too dry.

Serve and finish by adding a pinch of pepper and freshly grated pecorino.

       
For more info:

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index

David Morgan

David Morgan is senior producer for CBSNews.com and the Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning." He writes about film, music and the arts. He is author of the books "Monty Python Speaks" and "Knowing the Score," and editor of "Sundancing," about the Sundance Film Festival.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.