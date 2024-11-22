Recipe: Roscioli Cacio e Pepe

With a baking and restaurant history going back generations, Roscioli is a Roman institution, which now extends to New York City's Greenwich Village. They offer "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipe for a classic Italian dish: Cacio e Pepe.

The trick to this "cheese and pepper" pasta dish, says Roscioli head chef Gabriele Giura, is to blend the ingredients into a creamy consistency without adding heavy cream. "The day I'm gonna add the heavy cream, I'm gonna look for another job," he said.

Cacio e Pepe, from the Rome restaurant Roscioli. CBS News

Roscioli Cacio e Pepe

Ingredients :

120g tonnarelli

70 g pecorino

30 g parmigiano

Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Combine the parmesan, pecorino with a pinch of pepper in a container and blend with a mixer, adding a little cooking water until you obtain a smooth, dense cream and leave to cool.

Drain the tonnarelli after about 4 minutes of cooking in a cold pan where we have already placed our cream. Start mixing the pasta with the cream until you create the right emulsion, adding a little more cooking water if the pasta is too dry.

Serve and finish by adding a pinch of pepper and freshly grated pecorino.



