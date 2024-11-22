Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

The editors and writers of Food & Wine Magazine offer "Sunday Morning" viewers this tempting Thanksgiving treat.

Food & Wine

These tender and delicious pecan pie bars, from pastry chef Sarah Jordan, have an effortless press-in shortbread crust and a simple, custard-like filling packed with pecans. Unlike their pie counterpart, the bars' filling-to-crust ratio is fairly even, which helps to balance the sweetness of the corn syrup and dark brown sugar. Pecan pie bars are a great option when you have a lot of guests, whether it's for Thanksgiving or any other fall or winter festivities: Cut them into finger food–sized squares as part of a larger dessert spread or cookie table, or size them more generously for a main-event dessert. They also make a great take-home gift.

Pecan Pie Bars, from Food & Wine Magazine. Julia Hartbeck, Food & Wine

Pecan Pie Bars

By Sarah Jordan

Active Time: 40 mins.

Total Time: 1 hr., 45 mins.

Yield: 1 (9- x 13-inch) pan

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup dark brown sugar

5 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 cups pecan halves

Baked press-in crust

Instructions:

Gather the ingredients.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a medium saucepan, melt the unsalted butter over moderate heat. Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk in the light corn syrup and dark brown sugar, then whisk in the eggs until thoroughly blended.

Whisk in the vanilla extract and salt; stir in the pecans halves until combined.

Pour the pecan filling into the prebaked crust and bake for about 35 minutes, until the filling is set. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool completely. Cut into bars and serve.

Originally published in Food & Wine magazine November 2013.

Notes

The largest pecans, called "mammoth" (approximately 200 to 250 halves per pound), make for the most striking presentation. Look for them in specialty food shops. If you'd like to amplify the nutty flavor of the pecans, you can lightly toast them before stirring them into the filling (but be sure to let them cool first).

While you can enjoy these pecan pie bars plain, just as they are, a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a generous dollop of bourbon-tinged whipped cream wouldn't hurt.

FAQs

Is there a difference between light corn syrup and dark corn syrup?

The two main types of corn syrup differ in both appearance and flavor. Light corn syrup, called for in these pecan pie bars, is typically just corn syrup with some added salt and vanilla flavoring. It will look basically clear. Dark corn syrup, on the other hand, has the addition of "refiner's syrup," also sometimes called "golden syrup" or "light treacle," a byproduct of sugar production that's somewhat similar to molasses, but more delicate. Dark corn syrup has a deeper, more caramel flavor, and is also darker in color.

How do you prevent the bottom crust from getting soggy?

Prebaking your pie dough fully ("blind baking") or partially ("par-baking") before adding the filling is a tried-and-true insurance against soggy pie bottoms, reinforcing the crust to withstand the liquids from custards, syrups, or juicy fruits. These easy pecan pie bars use Jordan's baked press-in crust, which provides a flaky and tender result with zero rolling involved. Make sure to press the dough into the pan in an even layer for a consistent bake, and feel free to use a layer of plastic wrap when pressing to keep your fingers clean.

Make ahead

The pecan pie bars are a great make-ahead Thanksgiving dessert — they can be refrigerated overnight and served chilled or at room temperature.



For more info:

