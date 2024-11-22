Martini recipes from cocktail writer Robert Simonson

Robert Simonson, longtime New York Times cocktail and spirits writer and author of "The Martini Cocktail: A Meditation on the World's Greatest Drink" (Ten Speed Press), offers "Sunday Morning" viewers two classic martini recipes.

"I'm a purist," he said. "If there's no vermouth in there, I don't know how you can call it a cocktail."

Robert Stevenson's Martini. CBS News

Robert Simonson's Martini

Ingredients:

2 ¼ ounces Hayman's London Dry Gin

¾ ounce Dolin dry vermouth

2 dashes Regan orange bitters

Lemon twist for garnish

Instructions:

Combine liquid ingredients in a mixing glass half-filled with ice. Stir until chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe or Martini glass. Express lemon twist over surface of the glass and drop in.



Robert's Father's Martini-on-the-Rocks

Ingredients:

2 ½ ounces Hayman's London Dry Gin

½ ounce Dolin dry vermouth

Olives for garnish

Instructions:

Add liquid ingredients to a Double Old-Fashioned glass filled with a few ice cubes. Stir briefly. Garnish with either one or three olives.



For more info:

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index