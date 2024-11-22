Watch CBS News
Potato recipes from the Murdock family

Sixth-generation Idaho potato farmer Brian Murdock offers "Sunday Morning" viewers some simple recipes and cooking tips for spuds. 

Fry Sauce

Ingredients:

½ cup mayonnaise (do not use Miracle Whip)
2 Tablespoons ketchup 

Instructions:

Stir until all is mixed together and there are no lumps. 

To add a little spice and variation you can add either 1 Tablespoon Barbecue Sauce, salt, tabasco, siracha, or chili.

      
Potato Soup

Ingredients:

3 large potatoes, diced
1 onion, diced
2 celery stalks, diced
4 slices of cooked bacon cut into small bits

Instructions:

Cover potatoes, onion and celery with water and cook until tender.

Add bacon to the vegetables.

Add milk to the amount of soup you want. 

Make a thickening with ⅔ cups of milk and 2 Tablespoons flour – stir or shake until flour is dissolved. Add to soup. 

You can add a dash of cayenne pepper, dash of salt and pepper to taste, and 1 Tablespoon sugar.

       
Perfect Baked Potatoes

Instructions:

Scrub off dirt.

Pat dry, coat with butter or margarine

Place on an aluminum baking pan. Cook at 350°F for two hours. Pierce with fork to see if it easily slides in. If it does, they are done. 

If in a hurry, you can cook at 400 degrees for 1 hour or so.

DO NOT wrap in foil!

