Potato recipes from the Murdock family

Sixth-generation Idaho potato farmer Brian Murdock offers "Sunday Morning" viewers some simple recipes and cooking tips for spuds.

Fry Sauce

Ingredients:

½ cup mayonnaise (do not use Miracle Whip)

2 Tablespoons ketchup

Instructions:

Stir until all is mixed together and there are no lumps.

To add a little spice and variation you can add either 1 Tablespoon Barbecue Sauce, salt, tabasco, siracha, or chili.



Potato Soup

Ingredients:

3 large potatoes, diced

1 onion, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

4 slices of cooked bacon cut into small bits

Instructions:

Cover potatoes, onion and celery with water and cook until tender.

Add bacon to the vegetables.

Add milk to the amount of soup you want.

Make a thickening with ⅔ cups of milk and 2 Tablespoons flour – stir or shake until flour is dissolved. Add to soup.

You can add a dash of cayenne pepper, dash of salt and pepper to taste, and 1 Tablespoon sugar.



Perfect Baked Potatoes

Instructions:

Scrub off dirt.

Pat dry, coat with butter or margarine

Place on an aluminum baking pan. Cook at 350°F for two hours. Pierce with fork to see if it easily slides in. If it does, they are done.

If in a hurry, you can cook at 400 degrees for 1 hour or so.

DO NOT wrap in foil!

