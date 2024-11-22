Potato recipes from the Murdock family
Sixth-generation Idaho potato farmer Brian Murdock offers "Sunday Morning" viewers some simple recipes and cooking tips for spuds.
Fry Sauce
Ingredients:
½ cup mayonnaise (do not use Miracle Whip)
2 Tablespoons ketchup
Instructions:
Stir until all is mixed together and there are no lumps.
To add a little spice and variation you can add either 1 Tablespoon Barbecue Sauce, salt, tabasco, siracha, or chili.
Potato Soup
Ingredients:
3 large potatoes, diced
1 onion, diced
2 celery stalks, diced
4 slices of cooked bacon cut into small bits
Instructions:
Cover potatoes, onion and celery with water and cook until tender.
Add bacon to the vegetables.
Add milk to the amount of soup you want.
Make a thickening with ⅔ cups of milk and 2 Tablespoons flour – stir or shake until flour is dissolved. Add to soup.
You can add a dash of cayenne pepper, dash of salt and pepper to taste, and 1 Tablespoon sugar.
Perfect Baked Potatoes
Instructions:
Scrub off dirt.
Pat dry, coat with butter or margarine
Place on an aluminum baking pan. Cook at 350°F for two hours. Pierce with fork to see if it easily slides in. If it does, they are done.
If in a hurry, you can cook at 400 degrees for 1 hour or so.
DO NOT wrap in foil!
