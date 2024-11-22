The editors and writers of Food & Wine Magazine offer "Sunday Morning" viewers this tempting Thanksgiving dessert recipe.

Brown Bag Apple Pie. Chris Simpson, Food & Wine Magazine; food stying by Julian Hensarling; prop styling by Claire Spollen

Brown Bag Apple Pie

By Joan Nalley Buchanan

Active Time: 30 mins.

Total Time: 3 hrs. 30 mins.

Servings: 8 to 10

Ingredients:

Dough:

2 2/3 cups bleached all-purpose flour (such as Gold Medal) (about 11 1/3 ounces)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup vegetable or canola oil

6 tablespoons whole milk

Filling:

4 medium (7-ounce) Granny Smith apples, peeled and cut into thin (1/4-inch-thick) wedges (about 5 cups)

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar, divided

Additional Ingredients:

3 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed, divided

Brown paper grocery bag, preferably ink-free

Instructions:

Make the dough: Preheat oven to 425°F. Stir together flour and salt in a large mixing bowl using a fork. Add oil and milk; stir until dough comes together. Knead dough using your hands until dough is smooth and no dry streaks remain.

Divide dough in half, and flatten each half into a disk, keeping 1 disk slightly larger for bottom crust. Cover using plastic wrap, and set aside. Clean and dry bowl.

Make the filling: Gently toss together apples, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, allspice, cloves, and 1 cup sugar in cleaned bowl until thoroughly combined. Set aside, and let mixture stand for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sugar is moistened.

Meanwhile, unwrap larger dough disk, and place between 2 sheets of parchment paper. Roll out to a 13-inch round, about 1/8 inch thick. Peel off top sheet of parchment, and invert dough into a standard 9-inch pie plate; discard parchment. Gently press dough into corners; trim any overhang, and use scraps to patch any holes, if needed.

Transfer filling to prepared pie plate: Dot 1 tablespoon cubed butter over apples. Unwrap smaller disk of dough, and place between 2 sheets of parchment paper. Roll out to a 12-inch round, about 1/8 inch thick.

Peel off top sheet of parchment, and invert dough over filling. Peel off and discard remaining sheet of parchment. Trim any overhang; use scraps to patch any holes, if needed. Press edges of dough together, and crimp as desired.

Cut 3 small vents into top of pie, being careful not to cut too close to the edges. Dot pie with remaining 2 tablespoons cubed butter, and sprinkle with remaining 2 teaspoons sugar.

Place pie in a brown paper grocery bag, folding over the end of the bag to secure; transfer to a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 50 minutes to 1 hour. Carefully cut the bag with scissors, and slide the pie out. Let pie cool completely on a wire rack before serving, about 2 hours.

Notes

You can use any brown paper grocery bag, but it's important to ensure that the bag doesn't touch the heating element.

Depending on the size of your oven, you may need to move the rack to the lower third position to prevent the bag from touching the heating element.

FAQs

What is the difference between green apples and Granny Smith apples?

Granny Smith apples are green apples with crisp, firm skins and a lemonlike acidity. All Granny Smith apples are green apples, but not all green apples are Granny Smith. There are other green apple varieties out there like Pippin and Crispin.

What kind of oil should I use in a pie crust?

During the Great Depression home cooks began to use more vegetable oil and lard in cooking and baking when butter became more expensive. Buchanan initially used vegetable oil for this recipe, then changed to canola oil when it was created in the 1970s. Generally, it's best to use neutral-flavored oils for pie crust and avoid oils like olive or flavored oils. The goal is for the oil to blend seamlessly into the crust, helping to bring the dry ingredients together to make a dough without impacting the final flavors of the pie or the pie's filling.

Make ahead

Baked pie can be stored in an airtight container or covered at room temperature for up to three days.



