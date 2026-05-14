U.S. moving to indict Cuba's Raúl Castro, sources say

The U.S. is taking steps to indict Raúl Castro, the 94-year-old former president of Cuba and brother of Fidel, in connection with the downing of planes 30 years ago, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The potential indictment — which would need to be approved by a grand jury — is expected to focus on Cuba's deadly 1996 shootdown of planes operated by humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Raúl Castro, then president of Cuba, during a visit to France on Feb. 1, 2016. Chesnot / Getty Images

The plan comes as the U.S. heaps pressure on the Cuban government. The Trump administration has threatened heavy tariffs on any country that exports oil to Cuba, leading to energy shortages as oil shipments are largely cut off. President Trump has pressed for major reforms in Cuba and has floated a "friendly takeover" of the country.

Raúl Castro formally stepped down as the leader of Cuba's Communist Party in 2021, but he is still widely seen as one of the most powerful figures in the country. His grandson Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, known as "Raulito," is viewed as both a representative of the 94-year-old and a key point of contact between the U.S. and Cuba.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with the younger Castro on Thursday, following an earlier U.S. visit last month. Ratcliffe personally delivered President Trump's message that the U.S. is "prepared to seriously engage on economic and security issues, but only if Cuba makes fundamental changes," a CIA official said. The official added that Cuba can "no longer be a safe haven for adversaries in the Western Hemisphere."

Miami's top federal prosecutor several months ago spearheaded a new initiative targeting Cuban communist leaders. That initiative, which involves federal and local law enforcement and the U.S. Treasury Department, is pursuing prosecutions involving economic crimes, drugs, violent crimes and immigration-related violations, with a focus on targeting those in the Communist Party leadership, CBS News previously reported.

Earlier this year, Florida's attorney general said at a news conference in March that he was re-opening a shuttered state investigation into the same 1996 plane incident.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott has also recently called on the Justice Department to charge Castro and bring him to justice in the United States.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.