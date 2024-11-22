Recipe (for dogs): Ground Turkey, Quinoa, and Carrots

In her 2013 cookbook, "Home Cooking For Your Dog: 75 Holistic Recipes For a Healthier Dog" (Stewart, Tabori & Chang), behavioral nutritionist Christine Filardi, founder of BowMeowRaw, offers suggestions for homemade cooking for your furry companion. She presents "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Ground Turkey, Quinoa, and Carrots.

Stewart, Tabori & Chang

She writes: "Quinoa is one of my favorite carbs to make for my dogs. They love it and I can also make a lot at once, as it lasts for several days. With four dogs, it's hard to have any leftovers, but quinoa is very easy to buy, make, and store in bulk. For added variety I also cook red quinoa and tricolor quinoa."

Ground Turkey, Quinoa, and Carrots

Makes 4 servings for a 50-pound dog

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds ground turkey

1 cup uncooked quinoa

1/4 cup chopped carrot

Instructions:

In a large sauté pan, heat the oil over medium-low heat. Add the turkey and cook until it is browned. Drain any excess fat and set the turkey aside to cool.

Cook the quinoa as directed on the package and set it aside. You should have about 2 cups.

Puree the carrot in a food processor. You should have about ¼ cup of carrot puree.

To make one serving:

1 1/3 cups cooked turkey

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1 Tablespoon pureed carrots

In your dog's bowl, combine the turkey, quinoa, and carrot puree and mix well to combine. Refer to the feeding chart below, columns 2, 3, and 4, and adjust accordingly to your dog's size. Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

"Home Cooking For Your Dog"

From "Home Cooking For Your Dog: 75 Holistic Recipes For a Healthier Dog" by Christine M. Filardi, with Dr. Wayne Geltman, DVM, published by Stewart, Tabori & Chang. Reprinted with permission.

For more info:

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index