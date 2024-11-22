Recipe: Creamy No-Fail Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

The editors and writers of Food & Wine Magazine offer "Sunday Morning" viewers tips on how to make the best-ever mashed potatoes days before Thanksgiving.

Food & Wine

Ann Taylor Pittman bakes potatoes to create a fluffy, smooth mashed potato that's a guaranteed crowd favorite. Baking the potatoes instead of boiling them reduces the water content and keeps them dryer from the start. This helps prevent them from becoming gummy and overworked when they are mashed.

With this technique, Pittman relies on russet potatoes, which are prized for their fluffier, dry texture. She mashes them with a duo of crème fraîche and cultured butter, which add tangy richness that turns this simple side dish into a holiday standout. Best of all, these potatoes reheat like a dream, and can easily be made ahead of time: The mashed potatoes are still wonderfully creamy even after being refrigerated for a few days and reheated in the microwave.

Creamy No-Fail Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, from Food & Wine Magazine. Chris Simpson, Food & Wine; Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling by Audrey Davis

Creamy No-Fail Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Active Time: 10 mins.

Total Time: 1 hr.

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

4 pounds russet potatoes (5 large potatoes)

1 1/3 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup salted cultured butter (such as Vermont Creamery) (4 ounces), plus more for serving

8 ounces crème fraîche, at room temperature

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Pierce each potato a couple of times using a fork. Place potatoes directly on oven rack; bake until completely tender, 50 minutes to 1 hour.

During last 5 to 10 minutes of potato cooking time, heat cream and butter in a small saucepan on medium-low; cook until butter melts and mixture is very warm, about 5 minutes. Set aside, and keep hot.

Working with 1 potato at a time while potatoes are still very hot, cut potato in half lengthwise. Hold potato halves using a towel or pot holder, and use a spoon to scoop out flesh into bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Repeat process with remaining potatoes. Mash potato flesh using a fork or potato masher until broken into small pieces. Beat on medium-low speed, and gradually increase mixer speed to medium, beating until smooth, about 1 minute.

Remove bowl from stand mixer. Using a silicone spatula, gradually stir in hot cream mixture; stir in crème fraîche and salt until well combined. Sprinkle with chives, and top with pats of butter just before serving.

Originally published in Food & Wine magazine, November 2024.

Notes

Bring the crème fraîche to room temperature as the potatoes bake.

Every bit of the process works to make mashed potatoes that stay creamy after being stored and reheated and don't turn gluey. This includes baking the potatoes so they don't run the risk of being waterlogged, as well as working the potato flesh while it's quite hot. First, mash the flesh by hand, then mix with a beater to ensure they're super smooth. Stir in the liquid ingredients by hand.

FAQs

Can I make mashed potatoes ahead of time and reheat?

Yes, and this recipe proves it. You can make mashed potatoes up to two days in advance. Reheat in the microwave (using a large microwave-safe bowl) or carefully reheat them over low heat on the stovetop until warmed through.

How do you keep mashed potatoes from getting gummy?

Too much water is the cause of gluey, gummy potatoes. Starch granules exist inside all potato cells. In raw potatoes, these granules are hard and tightly packed. When you boil potatoes, the cells absorb water, and the starch granules swell and eventually burst, creating a sticky gel. When you agitate the potatoes, that gelled starch gets released. Overworking waterlogged potatoes is the kiss of death: You have more gel to begin with, and overly energetic mashing or churning releases more of it into your mash.

Make ahead

Store cooled mashed potatoes in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. Reheat in the microwave (using a large microwave-safe bowl) until heated through.



For more info:

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index