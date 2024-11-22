Recipe: Shaved Beet and Carrot Salad With Citrus-Scallion Dressing

From the editors and writers of Food & Wine Magazine.

This gorgeous, colorful salad takes late-winter produce like thinly shaved beets, carrot ribbons, and rounds of juicy clementine and dresses them up for spring with a citrus-scallion vinaigrette so delicious, recipe creator Leah Koenig says, "I sneak it straight from a spoon."

Crisp arugula serves as the base for this bright, earthy salad. Topped with nutty almonds and a citrus-scallion dressing balanced with honey, this salad is special enough to serve at a holiday meal (Koenig includes it on her table for Passover, alongside her Chicken, Potatoes, and Leeks with Pine Nut Gremolata) but it is just as delicious as a quick, light lunch.

Shaved Beet and Carrot Salad With Citrus-Scallion Dressing, from Food & Wine Magazine. Jennifer Causey, Food & Wine; Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling by Thom Driver

Shaved Beet and Carrot Salad With Citrus-Scallion Dressing

By Leah Koenig

Active Time: 15 mins.

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

Dressing:

3 medium scallions, roughly chopped (about 1/2 cup)

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons mild honey

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Salad:

1 (5-ounce) container baby arugula

2 medium carrots, peeled and shaved into thin strips using a vegetable peeler (about 2 cups)

2 small red beets, peeled, trimmed, and very thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

4 medium radishes, trimmed and very thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

2 medium clementines, peeled and sliced crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick rounds

⅓ cup roughly chopped unsalted almonds, toasted

Flaky sea salt, for garnish

Instructions:

Make the dressing: Pulse scallions, oil, honey, mustard, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper in a food processor until dressing is creamy and scallions are finely chopped, about 10 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to a small bowl, and set aside.

Make the salad: Arrange arugula on a large, wide salad platter. Layer with carrot strips, beets, radishes, and clementines. Scatter with almonds; drizzle with 1/3 cup dressing. Garnish with flaky sea salt. Serve salad alongside remaining dressing.

Originally published in Food & Wine April 2022.

Make ahead

Dressing may be covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

For more info:

