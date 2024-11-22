Recipe: Shaved Beet and Carrot Salad With Citrus-Scallion Dressing
From the editors and writers of Food & Wine Magazine.
This gorgeous, colorful salad takes late-winter produce like thinly shaved beets, carrot ribbons, and rounds of juicy clementine and dresses them up for spring with a citrus-scallion vinaigrette so delicious, recipe creator Leah Koenig says, "I sneak it straight from a spoon."
Crisp arugula serves as the base for this bright, earthy salad. Topped with nutty almonds and a citrus-scallion dressing balanced with honey, this salad is special enough to serve at a holiday meal (Koenig includes it on her table for Passover, alongside her Chicken, Potatoes, and Leeks with Pine Nut Gremolata) but it is just as delicious as a quick, light lunch.
Shaved Beet and Carrot Salad With Citrus-Scallion Dressing
By Leah Koenig
Active Time: 15 mins.
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
Dressing:
3 medium scallions, roughly chopped (about 1/2 cup)
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons mild honey
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper
Salad:
1 (5-ounce) container baby arugula
2 medium carrots, peeled and shaved into thin strips using a vegetable peeler (about 2 cups)
2 small red beets, peeled, trimmed, and very thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
4 medium radishes, trimmed and very thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
2 medium clementines, peeled and sliced crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick rounds
⅓ cup roughly chopped unsalted almonds, toasted
Flaky sea salt, for garnish
Instructions:
Make the dressing: Pulse scallions, oil, honey, mustard, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper in a food processor until dressing is creamy and scallions are finely chopped, about 10 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to a small bowl, and set aside.
Make the salad: Arrange arugula on a large, wide salad platter. Layer with carrot strips, beets, radishes, and clementines. Scatter with almonds; drizzle with 1/3 cup dressing. Garnish with flaky sea salt. Serve salad alongside remaining dressing.
Originally published in Food & Wine April 2022.
Make ahead
Dressing may be covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days.
For more info:
Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index