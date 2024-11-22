Watch CBS News
Sunday Morning

Recipe: Shaved Beet and Carrot Salad With Citrus-Scallion Dressing

/ CBS News

From the editors and writers of Food & Wine Magazine.

food-and-wine-november-2024-cover.jpg
Food & Wine

This gorgeous, colorful salad takes late-winter produce like thinly shaved beets, carrot ribbons, and rounds of juicy clementine and dresses them up for spring with a citrus-scallion vinaigrette so delicious, recipe creator Leah Koenig says, "I sneak it straight from a spoon."  

Crisp arugula serves as the base for this bright, earthy salad. Topped with nutty almonds and a citrus-scallion dressing balanced with honey, this salad is special enough to serve at a holiday meal (Koenig includes it on her table for Passover, alongside her Chicken, Potatoes, and Leeks with Pine Nut Gremolata) but it is just as delicious as a quick, light lunch.

shaved-beet-and-carrot-salad-food-and-wine-1280.jpg
Shaved Beet and Carrot Salad With Citrus-Scallion Dressing, from Food & Wine Magazine. Jennifer Causey, Food & Wine; Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling by Thom Driver

Shaved Beet and Carrot Salad With Citrus-Scallion Dressing

By Leah Koenig

Active Time: 15 mins.
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

Dressing:

3 medium scallions, roughly chopped (about 1/2 cup)
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons mild honey
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Salad:

1 (5-ounce) container baby arugula
2 medium carrots, peeled and shaved into thin strips using a vegetable peeler (about 2 cups)
2 small red beets, peeled, trimmed, and very thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
4 medium radishes, trimmed and very thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
2 medium clementines, peeled and sliced crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick rounds
⅓ cup roughly chopped unsalted almonds, toasted
Flaky sea salt, for garnish

Instructions:

Make the dressing: Pulse scallions, oil, honey, mustard, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper in a food processor until dressing is creamy and scallions are finely chopped, about 10 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to a small bowl, and set aside.

Make the salad: Arrange arugula on a large, wide salad platter. Layer with carrot strips, beets, radishes, and clementines. Scatter with almonds; drizzle with 1/3 cup dressing. Garnish with flaky sea salt. Serve salad alongside remaining dressing.

Originally published in Food & Wine April 2022.

Make ahead

Dressing may be covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days.       

For more info: 

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.