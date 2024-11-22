Recipe: Roasted Green Beans with Ginger, Garlic and Chiles

Food & Wine editor in chief Hunter Lewis says this recipe is the way he gets his kids to eat green beans.

This simple side dish pairs the flavors of earthy, long-cooked, charred green beans with the fresh, aromatic punches of fresh ginger, garlic, chiles, and fresh mint. Equally delicious served hot from the oven or at room temperature, these will become a regular at your table all year long.

While it may sound like there are a lot of different ingredients at play here, they somehow all work together in harmony. The ginger, garlic, and chiles add a ton of aromatic flavor while the sherry vinegar and fish sauce provide depth and just the right amount of umami funk. Add in the freshness of the mint and the crunchy crushed peanuts and these roasted green beans really have it all.

Roasted Green Beans with Ginger, Garlic and Chiles, from Food & Wine Magazine. Victor Protasio, Food & Wine; Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling by Audrey Davis

Roasted Green Beans with Ginger, Garlic and Chiles

By Hunter Lewis

Active Time: 20 mins.

Total Time: 50 mins.

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 (3-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped (about 2 tablespoons)

1 Fresno chile or jalapeño chile, seeded and finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, torn

2 tablespoons chopped salted roasted peanuts or toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat oil in a large (14-inch) cast-iron skillet over medium-high until almost smoking. Add green beans, and sprinkle with salt. Cook, flipping beans every 2 minutes using tongs, until beginning to char in spots, about 10 minutes.

Transfer skillet to preheated oven; roast, flipping beans every 10 minutes, until wilted, lightly charred, and tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove skillet from oven.

Stir in ginger, chile, and garlic; let residual heat from the skillet lightly cook the aromatics 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Stir in vinegar and fish sauce; season with additional salt to taste. Fold in torn mint. Top with peanuts or sesame seeds, if using.

Originally published in Food & Wine magazine, November 2023

Notes

Our testers commented that if you have a giant skillet, this is the time to use it. The bigger the skillet, the easier it is to turn the green beans during searing and the more evenly they will cook. We suggest you don't use anything smaller than a 14-inch skillet.

And while roasted green beans are intended to be served hot or at room temperature, our testers commented on how tasty leftovers were straight from the fridge.

FAQs

What is the difference between Fresno chile and jalapeño chile?

While both are hot chile peppers, Fresno chiles are slightly spicier with a fruity taste and typically sold in their mature red form. Their walls are also thinner than that of jalapeños. The chile peppers can be used interchangeably in this recipe.

Can you make these green beans ahead of time?

Yes, the recipe can be made up to two hours in advance and served at room temperature.



