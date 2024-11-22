Recipe: Mushroom and Cabbage Wellington

Traditional English Beef Wellington features beef tenderloin coated with pâté and mushrooms, and then wrapped in puff pastry that's baked until golden brown. In this vegetarian version, from Food & Wine Magazine, the mushrooms take center stage alongside garlicky, buttery cabbage within the golden pastry.

To amp up the flavor in the mushrooms, we add chunjang (Korean black bean paste) and oyster sauce for a deep savory and umami bite. Oyster sauce contains shellfish, so use soy sauce instead to make this fully vegetarian.

Mushroom and Cabbage Wellington, from Food & Wine Magazine. Robby Lozano, Food & Wine; Food Styling by Julian Hensarling

By Liz Mervosh

Active Time: 2 hrs. 15 mins.

Chill Time: 2 hrs.

Total Time: 6 hrs. 30 mins.

Servings: 8 to 10

Ingredients:

Mushroom Duxelle:

2 pounds mixed fresh mushrooms (such as oyster, cremini, and shiitakes)

7 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 large leek (white and light green parts only), halved lengthwise and thinly sliced (2 cups)

3 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chunjang (Korean black bean paste)

2 tablespoons oyster sauce or soy sauce

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1/3 cup dry sherry

1 cup loosely packed chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts

1/3 cup panko

Cabbage:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

5 cups thinly sliced red cabbage

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

Water, as needed

5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 tablespoons panko

Additional ingredients:

1 (14-ounce) package all-butter frozen puff pastry sheet (such as Dufour), thawed according to package directions

All-purpose flour

1 large egg, beaten

Instructions:

Prepare the Mushroom Duxelle. Remove and discard any woody stems from mushrooms; coarsely chop mushrooms. Working in 2 batches, heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add half of mushrooms (about 5 1/2 cups), 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper; stir to coat mushrooms in oil. Spread mushrooms in an even layer in skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until bottom sides of mushrooms are browned, about 8 minutes; stir. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned all over, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to a medium-size heatproof bowl. Repeat process with 3 tablespoons of the oil and remaining mushrooms, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Return all mushrooms to skillet. Reduce heat to medium; add leek, garlic, black bean paste, oyster sauce, brown sugar, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Cook, stirring often, until leek is tender-crisp, about 4 minutes. Add sherry; cook, stirring constantly, until liquid evaporates and mixture is glazed in a thick dark sauce, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in parsley, walnuts, and panko until thoroughly combined. Spread in an even layer on a small baking sheet; refrigerate, uncovered, until cold, about 1 hour.

Meanwhile, prepare the Cabbage. Melt butter in a medium-size Dutch oven over medium. Add onion, cabbage, salt, and pepper; stir to coat cabbage in butter mixture. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is very tender and caramelized in spots, about 30 minutes. (If cabbage mixture starts to stick to bottom of Dutch oven, add a splash of water, and stir and scrape to loosen any browned bits.) Uncover and add garlic, thyme, and brown sugar; cook over medium-low, stirring often, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in panko until combined. Remove from heat, and spread in even layer on a small baking sheet; refrigerate, uncovered, until cold, about 45 minutes

To assemble, moisten a clean work surface using a damp kitchen towel, and overlap 3 pieces of plastic wrap on work surface to form a 20-inch square. Press chilled cabbage mixture over lower third of plastic wrap to form a thin, compact 10-inch square (forming a compact layer of cabbage is important so it doesn't fall apart when rolling). Squeeze and shape cooked mushroom mixture into a compact, 10-inch long, about 2 1/2-inch-wide log in center of cabbage mixture with long side facing you. Carefully roll up mushroom mixture and cabbage mixture into a log so that cabbage fully covers mushroom mixture, using plastic wrap to help tighten and guide as you roll up. Once mushroom-cabbage mixture is rolled up, hold outer ends of plastic wrap, and roll log on work surface to tighten. Tuck twisted ends of plastic wrap under log to keep it tight; refrigerate for 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Roll out puff pastry on a lightly floured work surface to a 14- x 11-inch rectangle with long edge facing you. Lightly brush top third of puff pastry with beaten egg. Carefully unwrap chilled mushroom-cabbage log; discard plastic wrap. Lay log lengthwise on bottom edge of puff pastry with about 2 1/2 inches of pastry on either side. Holding bottom edge in place, roll up, jellyroll style, until log is tightly and completely wrapped in pastry; place seam side up, and pinch seam to seal. Lightly brush insides of excess pastry on both ends with beaten egg; fold excess pastry over, and gently pinch to seal.

Transfer log, seam side down, to a large rimmed baking sheet lined using parchment paper. Brush off excess flour using a pastry brush. Brush puff pastry all over with beaten egg. Using a sharp paring knife, very lightly score a decorative pattern in puff pastry, if desired. (You do not want to cut all the way through puff pastry.) Using tip of paring knife, cut 3 (3/4-inch-long) steam vents on top of log, evenly spaced apart.

Bake in preheated oven until puff pastry is browned and crisp, 40 to 50 minutes, rotating baking sheet from front to back halfway through baking time. Let rest for 15 minutes. Using 2 large spatulas, carefully lift wellington from baking sheet, and transfer to a cutting board. Using a serrated knife, cut into slices.

Notes

Be gentle with the chilled mushroom and cabbage roulade when transferring it to the puff pastry. The roulade holds together after chilling, but you can't move it around a lot or it might fall apart.

FAQs

What is chunjang?

Chunjang, also known as jjajang, is a Korean bean paste made from fermented black soy beans, caramel, salt, and wheat flour. Chunjang is salty, a little sweet, and earthy, and is not spicy. Look for it at Asian grocery stores or order online. Substitutes for chunjang are Chinese black bean paste, oyster sauce, or hoisin sauce.

What can you use instead of dry sherry?

The best substitute for dry sherry is another fortified wine, like dry vermouth or dry marsala. Other types of dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio, will work as well. If you want to skip alcohol, replace the sherry with three tablespoons apple cider vinegar and two tablespoons water.

What types of mushrooms can you use in mushroom Wellington?

All types of mushrooms can be used in this recipe, but because there are so many other flavors added to the filling, this is the time to use affordable mushrooms, such as shiitake, cremini, and portobello mushrooms instead of wild mushrooms.

What is a mushroom duxelle?

A mushroom duxelle is a mixture of very finely chopped mushrooms, garlic, shallots, and thyme or parsley that are cooked into a thick, savory paste-like spread.

Make ahead

Chill the mushroom and cabbage roulade for up to one day. The pastry-wrapped Wellington can be refrigerated for up to three hours but do not chill it overnight; the moisture in the mushroom-cabbage mixture will make the pastry soggy.



For more info:

