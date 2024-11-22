Recipe: Fried Herb Yeast Rolls

These buttery, soft yeast rolls strewn with flecks of fried herbs and toasted garlic, from Food & Wine food editor Paige Grandjean, are the perfect complement to any holiday table. They are rich and buttery with a fluffy crumb that's so tender it almost melts in your mouth.

Lightly fry the herbs and garlic to release the flavorful oils and infuse the rolls ­— and your kitchen — with an irresistible aroma. The unbaked rolls can be chilled overnight; just be sure to allow time for the final rise before baking.

Fried Herb Yeast Rolls, from Food & Wine Magazine. Victor Protasio, Food & Wine; Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling by Audrey Davis

Fried Herb Yeast Rolls

By Paige Grandjean

Active Time: 55mins.

Total Time: 3 hrs. 5 mins.

Yield: 24 rolls

Ingredients:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for greasing

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 cup chopped mixed fresh herbs (such as sage, rosemary, parsley, and thyme)

1 1/2 cups sour cream

2 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

4 teaspoons sea salt

1/2 cup plus 1 teaspoon warm water (100°F to 110°F), divided

4 teaspoons active dry yeast

2 large eggs

5 cups (about 21 1/4 ounces) bread flour

Flaky sea salt, to taste

Instructions:

Heat butter and oil in a medium skillet over medium, stirring constantly, until melted and foamy, about 2 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Add herbs, and cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Reserve 1 tablespoon herb oil in a small bowl, and set aside. Pour remaining oil into a medium-size heatproof bowl, and add sour cream, 2 tablespoons sugar, and fine sea salt. Stir to combine, and set aside. Stir together 1/2 cup warm water, yeast, and remaining 1/2 tablespoon sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream mixture and 1 egg. With mixer running on medium-low speed, gradually add flour, beating until incorporated, about 4 minutes. Increase mixer speed to medium, and beat until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer dough to a lightly greased large bowl. Cover and let stand at warm room temperature until doubled in volume, about 1 hour. Turn dough out onto a clean work surface, and divide into 24 (about 13/4-ounce) pieces. Shape into balls, and arrange dough balls in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let dough balls stand at warm room temperature until almost doubled in volume, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Preheat oven to 375°F during final 20 minutes of proofing. Whisk together 1 egg and remaining 1 teaspoon warm water in a small bowl. Uncover rolls, and brush lightly with egg mixture. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Brush tops of hot rolls evenly with reserved 1 tablespoon herb oil, and sprinkle with flaky sea salt to taste. Serve warm.

Originally published in Food & Wine magazine, November 2023

Notes

Keep an eye on your mixer! Stand mixers can "walk" when dough is mixed in them in a speed as high as medium. Be sure to stay close by and watch it to prevent a mess.

This dough is very enriched so it will take longer than some other doughs to become elastic. It will pass a window pane test more or less but will still remain pretty tender.

FAQs

Can I make this recipe ahead of time?

The dough can be prepared through step 3, covered tightly with plastic wrap, and chilled for up to 1 day. Proceed with the recipe as directed, increasing proof time in step 4 to 1 hour and 30 minutes, if needed.

What should I serve with fried herb yeast rolls?

"I am totally planning to make these for the holidays!", one tester raved after trying these rolls. "They are delicious, make enough for a crowd, and can be made ahead." The herb rolls would also be delicious dunked in your favorite soups or served with saucy pastas. Use for sliders with holiday leftovers, or cube up, toast, and make a strata.



For more info:

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index