Recipe: Pot o' Gold Chex Mix

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen: You're 15 minutes away from a quick-and-easy, sweet-and-salty snack mix.

Pot o' Gold Chex™ Mix

Prep time: 10 mins.

Total time: 15 mins.

Servings: 20

Ingredients:

4 cups Lucky Charms™ cereal

2 cups Corn Chex™ cereal

1 ½ cups broken mini-pretzel twists (about 65 twists)

1 cup dry-roasted peanuts

½ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup butter

2 Tablespoons corn syrup

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

¼ cup M&M's™ minis chocolate candies green

Instructions:

In large microwavable bowl, place cereals, pretzels and peanuts; set aside.

In 2-cup microwavable measuring cup, microwave brown sugar, butter and corn syrup uncovered on High about 2 minutes, stirring after 1 minute, until melted and smooth. Stir in baking soda until dissolved. Pour over cereal mixture, stirring until evenly coated.

Microwave uncovered on High 1 to 2 minutes, stirring and scraping bowl every 30 seconds, just until cereal begins to brown. Cool 5 minutes; stir in candies. Spread on waxed paper to cool; break into bite-size pieces. Place in gold foil baking cups if desired. Store in airtight container.

Tip:

Tiny pretzel sticks can be substituted for the twists.



Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.



