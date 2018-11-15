Recipe: Pot o' Gold Chex Mix

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen: You're 15 minutes away from a quick-and-easy, sweet-and-salty snack mix.
Pot o' Gold Chex™ Mix
Prep time: 10 mins.
Total time: 15 mins.
Servings: 20
Ingredients:
4 cups Lucky Charms™ cereal
2 cups Corn Chex™ cereal
1 ½ cups broken mini-pretzel twists (about 65 twists)
1 cup dry-roasted peanuts
½ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup butter
2 Tablespoons corn syrup
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
¼ cup M&M's™ minis chocolate candies green
Instructions:
In large microwavable bowl, place cereals, pretzels and peanuts; set aside.
In 2-cup microwavable measuring cup, microwave brown sugar, butter and corn syrup uncovered on High about 2 minutes, stirring after 1 minute, until melted and smooth. Stir in baking soda until dissolved. Pour over cereal mixture, stirring until evenly coated.
Microwave uncovered on High 1 to 2 minutes, stirring and scraping bowl every 30 seconds, just until cereal begins to brown. Cool 5 minutes; stir in candies. Spread on waxed paper to cool; break into bite-size pieces. Place in gold foil baking cups if desired. Store in airtight container.
Tip:
Tiny pretzel sticks can be substituted for the twists.
Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.
See also:
For more recipes from "Sunday Morning" visit the 2018 "Food Issue" Recipe Index