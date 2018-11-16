Recipe: Roast Beets, Gorgonzola, and Black Walnuts

Connoisseur Rolando Beramendi, the founder of Manicaretti, an importer of fine Italian foods, offers a recipe using authentic Balsamic vinegar, the precious "black liquid gold."

Roast Beets, Gorgonzola, and Black Walnuts

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 medium beets, cleaned and tops trimmed

½ cup chopped black walnuts, warmed

½ cup crumbly mountain Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup robust extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon true balsamic vinegar

q.b. fine sea salt and crushed

Tellicherry black peppercorns

Instructions:

St. Martin's Griffin

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Wrap each beet in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake until the beets are tender when pierced with a fork, about 1 hour. Set aside to cool for 8 to 10 minutes. When the beets are cool enough to handle, remove the foil and slip off and discard the skins. Cut each beet into 6 slices and put them in a large bowl.

In a small skillet, toast the walnuts over medium heat, stirring often, until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Add the walnuts, gorgonzola, olive oil, and vinegar to the bowl with the beets, and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

PAIRING: A Barbera d'Asti "Montebruna" from Braida. The cherry and mixed berry flavors will pair beautifully with the earthy beets and spicy Gorgonzola.



Recipe from "Autentico: Cooking Italian, the Authentic Way" by Rolando Beramendi (St. Martin's Griffin), in Hardcover and eBook format, available via Amazon.



For more recipes from "Sunday Morning" visit the 2018 "Food Issue" Recipe Index