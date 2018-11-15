Recipe: Cinnamon Toast Toffee Crunch

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen: It's a new twist on a candy classic, made with only five ingredients.

Cinnamon Toast Toffee Crunch

Prep time: 30 mins.

Total time: 1 hours, 50 mins.

Servings: 32

Ingredients:

4 cups Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal

1 cup butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 bag (12 oz) semisweet chocolate chips (2 cups)

¾ cup chopped pecans or sliced almonds, toasted

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350°F.

Line 15x10x1-inch pan with heavy-duty foil. Spray foil with cooking spray. Spread cereal evenly in pan.

In 2-quart saucepan, heat butter and brown sugar. Using whisk, mix butter and brown sugar together as butter melts. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium. Boil 2 minutes without stirring. Immediately pour mixture evenly over cereal in pan.

Bake 12 minutes. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Let stand 5 minutes. Spread melted chocolate; top with pecans. Cool completely, about 1 hour. Refrigerate 20 minutes to set chocolate; break into pieces. Store covered in refrigerator up to one week.

Tips:

For gift giving, fill decorative tins with toffee crunch, separating layers with colored plastic wrap, colored tissue paper or waxed paper.

To toast nuts, spread in ungreased shallow pan. Bake uncovered in 350°F oven 6 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until light brown.



Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.



