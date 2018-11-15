Recipe: Original Chex Party Mix

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen: Is it time for a party? Then it's time for Chex Party Mix! This crunchy, salty snack is a welcome addition to any big game celebration or holiday gathering.

Original Chex™ Party Mix

Prep time: 15 mins.

Total time: 15 mins.

Servings: 24

Ingredients:

3 cups Corn Chex™ cereal

3 cups Rice Chex™ cereal

3 cups Wheat Chex™ cereal

1 cup mixed nuts

1 cup bite-size pretzels

1 cup garlic-flavor bite-size bagel chips or regular-size bagel chips, broken into 1-inch pieces

6 tablespoons butter or margarine

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ teaspoons seasoned salt

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Instructions:

In large microwavable bowl, mix cereals, nuts, pretzels and bagel chips; set aside. In small microwavable bowl, microwave butter uncovered on High about 40 seconds or until melted. Stir in seasonings. Pour over cereal mixture; stir until evenly coated.

Microwave uncovered on High 5 to 6 minutes, thoroughly stirring every 2 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool. Store in airtight container.

Tip:

For a toastier rendition of this party go-to snack, heat up your oven to 250°F. Mix the cereals, nuts, pretzels and bagel chips in a large bowl until well blended; set aside. Melt the butter in a large roasting pan in the oven. Stir in the seasonings, then gradually stir in the cereal mixture until evenly coated. Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool, about 15 minutes. Store in airtight container.

This original recipe is the very best template for freewheeling snack making. Make it your own by choosing your favorite nuts, swap in and out crunchy ingredients like sourdough pretzel bites, cheesy goldfish crackers, popcorn (maybe even some caramel corn), or broken tortilla chips. Or stir up a new flavor of melted butter to tie the mix together – add a shake of dried herbs, a strong dash of hot pepper sauce, or a squeeze of lemon juice with some grated zest.

To ease the load of last-minute prep, make the mix up to 2 weeks ahead and store in an airtight container.



Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.



