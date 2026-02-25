Fire in Denver metro area forces evacuations in Thornton neighborhood

A fire burning in the Denver metro area on Wednesday forced evacuations in some Thornton neighborhoods. Both directions of I-25 were closed between U.S. 36 and 104th Avenue due to "safety concerns," according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Black smoke billowed across the CDOT camera at I-25 and Thornton Parkway. CDOT

Thornton police officers were going door-to-door for evacuations in neighborhoods to the northeast of the fire. Residents who live in the area are being asked to go to Water World and not return home.

Pinnacle High School and nearby businesses at 84th Avenue and Huron were evacuated during the grass fire. There were multiple road closures in the area during the fire. Drivers were asked to avoid the area to allow for emergency vehicles to respond.

The black smoke billowing from the CBS Colorado Lookout Mountain camera. CBS

The thick, black smoke was seen on the Colorado Department of Transportation's camera located at I-25 and Thornton Parkway. Initially, Thornton police said the smoke was from a grass fire.

The smoke blew over I-25 at 84th Avenue and could be seen billowing over the northern part of the Denver metro area.

The CBS Colorado First Alert meteorologists called for a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday due to high winds, unseasonably warm and dry conditions and high fire danger.

A red flag warning is in effect for the second day in a row for areas below 6,000 feet from the Front Range foothills into the Eastern Plains. This includes the Denver metro area running from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Wind gusts may reach 55 mph, high temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s and relative humidity levels will be as low as 10%.