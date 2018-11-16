CBS News November 16, 2018, 10:15 AM

Recipe: Buena Vista Irish Coffee

Bartender Paul Nolan, at the Buena Vista Café in San Francisco, making up just a few of the quarter-million Irish Coffees they serve each year.

This recipe for a hot beverage favorite featuring Irish whiskey comes from the Buena Vista Café in San Francisco.

     
Buena Vista Irish Coffee

Fill glass with very hot water to warm, then empty.

Fill glass 3/4 full with hot black coffee.

Add two sugar cubes, stirring until dissolved.

Add 1 1/3 oz Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey.

Top with a collar of whipped heavy whipping cream, pouring over with a spoon.

Serve and enjoy hot.     

    
