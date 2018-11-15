Recipe: Totkes with Caviar and Sour Cream

According to Dan Whelan, the author of "Tots!: 50 Tot-ally Awesome Recipes from Totchos to Sweet Po-tot-o Pie," you can make mini potato pancakes, or latkes, with store-bought tater tots.

"They aren't the most authentic version of the Jewish classic, but they are a great, easy way to satisfy a craving!" he says.

"I like to serve these with sour cream and applesauce, or—for a fancy occasion—some caviar with sour cream and chives, but feel free to get creative with your toppings. This recipe is easy to scale up for a crowd—simply turn more tots into totkes!"

Totkes with Caviar and Sour Cream

Serves 2 or 3

Ingredients:

10 frozen tots, defrosted

Vegetable or peanut oil, for frying

Sour cream, for serving

Caviar or Applesauce, for serving

Chopped or sliced fresh chives, for garnish (optional)

Workman

Instructions:

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large, nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the tots (in batches if necessary, adding extra oil as needed) so they have a good 3 inches of space between them. Using a spatula, flatten the tots, pressing down on them one by one to form 2-inch-wide disks.

Cook the totkes, flipping once, until browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side.

Transfer the cooked totkes to a paper towel to absorb excess grease, then transfer them to a plate. Top each tot with a dollop of sour cream and caviar and some chives, or with sour cream and applesauce. Serve immediately.



Recipe from "Tots!: 50 Tot-ally Awesome Recipes from Totchos to Sweet Po-tot-o Pie" by Dan Whalen (Workman), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via Amazon



