State of the Union live updates as Trump prepares to deliver 2026 address
What to know about the 2026 State of the Union:
- President Trump delivers the 2026 State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday night, where he will tout his first year back in office and lay out the Republican agenda heading into the midterm elections.
- The economy and affordability remain top of mind for voters. Most say they want to hear about economic-focused topics like the cost of living, according to a new CBS News poll.
- Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are planning to boycott the State of the Union, while others are using the opportunity to make a statement with their invited guests and through other displays. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is set to deliver the Democratic response.
- The president's address is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. CBS News will have live coverage of the address throughout the night. Watch in the player above or on the CBS News app. Follow along below for live updates.
House Speaker Mike Johnson calls for "patience" on economy: "You don't flip a switch"
House Speaker Mike Johnson told CBS News the U.S. economy is on the right track — but he added that inflation has not been "completely fixed yet."
In an interview Tuesday with "CBS Evening News," Johnson also argued "we shouldn't freak out" about the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs and urged the Iranian government to "follow common sense" as Mr. Trump weighs military action.
Johnson expects Mr. Trump to spend part of his speech Tuesday night touting his economic record, including "the exciting facts about what we've been able to accomplish."
In recent months, the president has celebrated the country's economic performance in his first year on the job, including a slowdown in inflation and a strong labor market.
Read highlights from the interview here.
CBS News poll: Most want to hear about economy, say administration hasn't explained Iran policy
Asked how they'd describe the state of the country if they could give the address tonight, most Americans would use the word "divided."
It's a belief about division that has spanned administrations — before Joe Biden's last State of the Union, most described the nation as "divided" too. And even more do now.
"Divided" far outpaces other descriptors like "strong" or "prospering," though each of those is a bit higher now than in 2024 under Biden, too.
But Democrats and Republicans alike want to hear the president talk about the economy and the cost of living.
Most still call the economy bad — as they have for years, going back to the pandemic — but views are relatively improved of late, and off the lows for this term from last fall.
The way in which the president talks about that may be critical now: going into the State of the Union address, most Americans think Mr. Trump makes the situation with prices and inflation sound better than it really is.
There's also a big majority that say he hasn't explained potential military action against Iran.
Read more about the new CBS News poll here.
Trump to call for more tax cuts in speech
The president will call for additional tax cuts in his speech tonight — both corporate and personal, but mostly personal, he told a group of news anchors at a lunch he hosted Tuesday.
The president is also expected to make other economic-related announcements tonight.
With a slim Republican majority in the House and the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, getting additional tax cuts through Congress would be an uphill battle before the midterm elections.
The president will also announce a "rate-payer protection plan," which includes deals with AI and tech companies to cover increased electricity costs for residential customers near data centers.
Johnson will use George Washington's gavel
On Tuesday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson will wield the gavel used by George Washington to lay the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol building in 1793, according to the U.S. Capitol Historical Society. The gavel is housed in the oldest Masonic lodge in Washington.
Its use is meant to mark the nation's 250th anniversary.
"Complementing the State of the Union with George Washington's Gavel beautifully reflects the importance of preserving and sharing the Capitol's history; helping Americans connect with the people, places, and traditions that continue to shape our nation," said Roswell Encina, president and CEO of the U.S. Capitol Historical Society. "A significant part of the society's mission is to bring Congress to the People."
How to watch the 2026 State of the Union address on TV and streaming
CBS News will have live coverage of the State of the Union address and the Democratic response on TV, streaming and online.
- What: President Trump's 2026 State of the Union address
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026
- Time: Beginning at 9 p.m. ET
- Location: The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
- On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
- Live Streaming: Watch wherever the CBS News 24/7 streaming network is distributed, including the CBS News app, CBSNews.com, YouTube, social platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto.
As Trump gears up for State of the Union, hints of frustration begin to emerge among House GOP
When the president heads to the Capitol to deliver his address, he will be greeted by raucous applause from his fellow Republicans on a host of different policy matters.
But that reception will mask signs of discontent among some GOP lawmakers, who have become more willing to cross the president in recent months.
House Republicans have rebuked Mr. Trump in votes on tariffs, war powers and the Epstein files. And with members' own reelection hopes beginning to clash with some politically unpopular policies coming from the White House, the number of Republicans defectors could grow as the midterm elections approach.
"He was bound to be a lame duck at some time," said Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings. "Now, usually it happens after the midterms."
Read more here.
Leavitt previews speech, says Trump will lay out "very ambitious agenda"
At the White House earlier in the day, press secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed the speech for reporters.
"You're going to hear a speech that is a celebration of 250 years of our nation, and our nation's independence. You're going to hear the president share the stories of everyday Americans who have benefited from his policies. You're going to hear the president share tear-jerker stories of American heroes past and present, and really exemplify what it means to be a patriotic American," Leavitt said.
"He'll obviously tout the administration's accomplishments of the past year, and will of course lay out a very ambitious agenda, I think, for the working people of this country to make America more affordable and prosperous and safe, and make the American dream more attainable," she continued, adding that the president will "make the case that with three more years of him in the White House and Republicans on Capitol Hill, we can finally achieve the American dream in this country again."
Virginia's Spanberger to deliver Democratic response
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is set to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union as the party tries to counter the president's message.
Spanberger, a former congresswoman and CIA officer, was elected in November as Virginia's first female governor in one of Democrats' first major electoral victories since the 2024 elections. She's set to deliver the speech from Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia, which she said "has served as a testament to the power of ordinary citizens to shape the future of our nation, demand better from our government, and pursue a more perfect union for all."
"I look forward to joining Virginians in this historic place to lay out the next chapter of our story — a clear vision for a stronger, safer, and more affordable future for every American who calls our nation home," Spanberger said in a statement.
Spanberger's address is expected to focus on affordability, along with criticism of "the chaos" that Democrats say the Trump administration has unleashed across the U.S. Party leaders announced last week that she would deliver the Democratic rebuttal to Mr. Trump's address, while highlighting her record of public service and commitment to lowering costs for Americans.
Read more here.