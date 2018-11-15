Recipe: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Truffles

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen: These sweet little chocolate truffles are filled with a mixture of cookie butter, marshmallow creme, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal and cream cheese. They can be made in advance for friends and loved ones.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Chocolate Truffles

Prep time: 40 mins.

Total time: 2 hours, 40 mins.

Servings: 45

Ingredients:

3 cups Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal

½ cup cookie butter spread

½ cup marshmallow creme

4 oz. cream cheese, softened (from 8-oz package)

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Additional Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal

8 oz. semisweet baking chocolate, melted

Instructions:

Line cookie sheet with waxed paper. In food processor, place 3 cups cereal. Cover; process with on-and-off pulses until finely ground.

In medium bowl, stir together cookie butter spread, marshmallow creme, cream cheese and cinnamon until smooth. Stir in finely ground cereal until well combined. Shape into 1-inch balls; place on cookie sheet. Refrigerate about 1 hour or until firm.

Coarsely crush additional cereal. Using 2 forks, dip and roll each ball in melted chocolate to coat; return to cookie sheet. Immediately sprinkle with coarsely crushed cereal. Refrigerate about 1 hour or until chocolate is set. Store in refrigerator.

Tips:

Place finished truffles in decorative foil baking cups. Visit a cake decorating supply store for the best selection of miniature baking cups.

Cookie butter is very much akin to peanut butter – similar consistency and color. The rich gingerbread flavor actually comes from the so-called "Speculoos cookie," a crunchy Belgian cookie that has a hint of caramel.



Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.



