Recipe: No-Bake Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen: These no-bake cereal bars are just as indulgent as a cookie and perfect for a snack.

No-Bake Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Prep time: 15 mins.

Total time: 1 hours, 15 mins.

Servings: 16

Ingredients:

4 cups Chocolate Cheerios™ cereal

1 cup old-fashioned or quick-cooking oats

½ cup creamy cookie butter or cookie spread

½ cup honey

¼ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

Line bottom and sides of 8-inch square pan with foil or parchment paper. Spray foil with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix cereal and oats; set aside.

In large microwavable bowl, microwave cookie butter, honey and brown sugar uncovered on High 2 to 3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until mixture is boiling and slightly thickened.

Pour over cereal mixture in bowl; stir until evenly coated. Gently stir in chocolate chips. Using buttered back of spoon, press mixture very firmly in pan. Refrigerate about 1 hour or until firm enough to cut.

For bars, cut into 4 rows by 4 rows. Store covered at room temperature up to 1 week.

Tip:

Cookie butter is very much akin to peanut butter – similar consistency and color. The rich gingerbread flavor actually comes from the so-called "Speculoos cookie," a crunchy Belgian cookie that has a hint of caramel.



Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.



