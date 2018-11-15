Recipe: The Perfect Green Smoothie

Registered dietitian Wendy Lopez, of Food Heaven Made Easy, says not all green smoothies are created equal.

All of the ingredients, she says, "are packed with vital nutrients. Tofu is made from curdled soy milk that the water has been removed from. It is a great source of protein from that soy and provides a healthy dose of calcium and manganese from a plant-based source. This good source of protein will help keep you full, unlike many other smoothies.

"Greek yogurt is also known for its healthy dose of protein and probiotics that support a healthy gut bacteria. Healthy gut bacteria helps keep our immune system strong and research shows that it may help in many disease states such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn's, ulcerative colitis, colorectal cancer, diabetes, and even obesity.

"The chia seeds offer a healthy dose of antioxidants, fiber, manganese, phosphorous, magnesium, calcium, and iron and add a nice nutty flavor. Who knew you could do so much good for your body in one little smoothie? "

The Perfect Green Smoothie

Total Time: 5 mins.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 cups of baby spinach

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

1, 6-ounce container of plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup of organic tofu

1 cup of frozen strawberries

2 Tablespoons of chia seeds

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients together and enjoy!

Share the smoothie with someone, or save the other half for later in the day!



Recipe courtesy of Food Heaven Made Easy.



For more info:



For more recipes from "Sunday Morning" visit the 2018 "Food Issue" Recipe Index