Recipe: Brooklyn Egg Cream

From Gia Giasullo's "The Soda Fountain: Floats, Sundaes, Egg Creams & More - Stories and Flavors of an American Original": "This is the most traditional of egg creams, and the one that incites the most heated debate, both on its origins and the methods to make it. It's a lightly sweetened, bubbly drink that you can enjoy anytime (and which has about as many calories as a slice of buttered toast)."

Brooklyn Egg Cream

Makes 1

Ingredients:

¼ cup plus 2 Tablespoons cold whole milk

¾ cup plain cold seltzer

3 Tablespoons Fox's U-Bet chocolate syrup

Instructions:

Pour the milk into an egg cream glass and add seltzer until froth comes up to the top of the glass. Pour the syrup into the center of the glass and then gently push the back of a spoon into the center of the drink. Rock the spoon back and forth, keeping most of the action at the bottom of the glass, to incorporate the syrup without wrecking the froth. Serve immediately.



Recipe from "The Soda Fountain: Floats, Sundaes, Egg Creams & More - Stories and Flavors of an American Original" by Gia Giasullo (Ten Speed Press), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon



