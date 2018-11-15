Recipe: Tots-giving Stuffing

From Dan Whalen, the man behind "The Food in My Beard" blog, comes a natural bread replacement in a twist on a classic stuffing.

"When creating this recipe, I was inspired by a meat stuffing that my grandmother used to make that was loaded with potatoes," Whalen writes. "It's a fun and delicious addition to any Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving table, and as a bonus, it's a bread-free version of stuffing that most everyone can enjoy!"

Tots-giving Stuffing

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

1 pound sweet Italian sausage, removed from the casings

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced carrot

1 cup diced celery

1 garlic clove, minced

Pinch of dried rosemary leaves

Pinch of dried sage leaves

½ cup chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley leaves

2 pounds frozen tots (about 90 tots)

2 cups chicken stock

2 large eggs

½ cup potato flakes (instant mashed potatoes)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place the sausage in a large frying pan over high heat and cook, stirring occasionally to break up the meat, until the sausage is browned and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a large bowl and drain all but 2 tablespoons of the fat in the pan.

Add the onion, carrot and celery to the pan and cook over medium heat until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, rosemary and sage and cook, stirring often, until the garlic is fragrant and lightly golden, about 2 minutes.

Add the onion mixture to the sausage in the bowl. Add the parsley and the frozen tots and stir gently to combine. In another bowl, whisk together the stock, eggs and potato flakes to incorporate. Add this mixture to the sausage mixture and stir well.

Pour the stuffing mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish and bake until heated through and crispy on top, about 45 minutes.

Serve hot.

Note:

Tots-giving Stuffing will keep, covered in the refrigerator, for four days. Reheat it in a 350°F oven uintil warmed through.



Recipe from "Tots!: 50 Tot-ally Awesome Recipes from Totchos to Sweet Po-tot-o Pie" by Dan Whalen (Workman), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via Amazon



For more info:



For more recipes from "Sunday Morning" visit the 2018 "Food Issue" Recipe Index