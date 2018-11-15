Recipe: Candied Sweet Potatoes

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen, "With a special twist for a surprise ending, our traditional sweet, creamy candied sweet potato recipe has a crunchy, whole-grain cereal and pecan topping for stand-out status."

Candied Sweet Potatoes

Prep time: 15 mins.

Total time: 1 hour

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

Sweet Potatoes

6 medium sweet potatoes or yams (2 lb.)

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 Tablespoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¾ cup apple or orange juice

2 Tablespoons butter or margarine

Topping

1 cup Honey Nut Cheerios™ cereal, crushed

2 Tablespoons chopped pecans

1 teaspoon butter or margarine, melted

Instructions:

In 4-quart saucepan or Dutch oven, place potatoes; add enough water just to cover potatoes. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes or just until potatoes are tender. Drain; rinse with cold water to cool slightly.

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 2- to 2 1/2-quart shallow casserole with cooking spray. Remove skins from sweet potatoes. Cut into 1/2-inch slices; place in casserole.

In 1-quart saucepan, heat brown sugar, cornstarch, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, apple juice and 2 tablespoons butter to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Pour mixture over potatoes. In small bowl, mix topping ingredients until crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over sweet potatoes.

Bake uncovered 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly.



Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.



