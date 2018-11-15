Recipe: Potato Crusted Watercress Frittata

Registered dietitian Wendy Lopez, of Food Heaven Made Easy, provides this delicious breakfast recipe.

"This frittata is ridiculously easy to prepare, and you can make it once and eat it for the whole week," Lopez writes. "This dish is also a one-pot wonder, meaning there is less to clean up after you're done.

"For our busy bees who don't have 10 minutes to sit down and savor breakfast in the AM (because snooze is life), we got you. This recipe can easily be sliced and packed to go. Warm this up in the office and enjoy it when you get to work.

"Convenience aside, our watercress frittata is a nutrition powerhouse. It has the perfect balance of carbs, protein and veggies to give you a steady stream of energy throughout the morning."

Potato Crusted Watercress Frittata

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 small or 3 medium-sized potatoes

3 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 medium red onion, chopped

1 bunch of watercress, stems removed, roughly chopped (equivalent ~2 cups)

8 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup gorgonzola cheese

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

3 oz mozzarella cheese, sliced in thin rounds

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Thinly slice the potatoes (leave skin on) with a knife or mandolin.

Add the slices to a large 12" skillet, making sure the surface is completely covered with the potato slices. Some of the potato slices should overlap.

Drizzle 2 tablespoons of oil onto the potato slices, and bake for 15 minutes.

While that's happening, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil on a pan, and add the onions over medium heat. Sauté for 2-3 minutes, then add the watercress, and lower the heat. Cook for another couple of minutes, until the watercress is slightly wilted and set aside.

In a bowl, whisk the eggs, salt, garlic powder, gorgonzola, sun-dried tomatoes, and cooked watercress and onions together.

Remove the skillet from the oven, and add the whisked egg mixture into the skillet, over the potatoes.

Top with the mozzarella rounds, lower the heat to 370°F, and bake for 25 minutes.

Allow to cool, and enjoy with cracked black pepper, to taste!



Recipe courtesy of Food Heaven Made Easy.



