Recipe: Chex Muddy Buddies

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen: Peanut butter and chocolate come together in this one irresistibly crunchable snack. This muddy buddy recipe is a great "first recipe" to try with children, since there's no stove top required, just a few minutes in the microwave to melt the chocolate, peanut butter and butter or margarine.

Chex™ Muddy Buddies™

Prep time: 15 mins.

Total time: 15 mins.

Servings: 18

Ingredients:

9 cups Corn Chex™, Rice Chex™, Wheat Chex™ or Chocolate Chex™ cereal (or combination)

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup peanut butter

¼ cup butter or margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

Instructions:

Into large bowl, measure cereal; set aside.

In 1-quart microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter uncovered on High 1 minute; stir. Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Pour into 2-gallon resealable food-storage plastic bag.

Add powdered sugar. Seal bag; shake until well coated. Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in airtight container.

Tips:

Use peanut butter chips in place of the chocolate for a double-dose of peanutty flavor. Or play with cashew or almond butter in place of the peanut butter; any switch up of ingredients will work well.

Party on! Melt twice the amount of chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter in a large Dutch oven. Then carefully stir in the cereal until it's well coated. Spread the mixture out onto two large rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle the cereal evenly with the powdered sugar, shaking it through a wire mesh sieve. Stir the cereal until it looks nice and snow-kissed.

Store in airtight containers so the mixture stays crisp; warm, moist air will make it soggy.



