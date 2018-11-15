Recipe: Lucky Charms Cupcakes

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen: Add some charm to your cupcakes! It's super easy when you use Betty Crocker cake and frosting and a sprinkle of colorful cereal.

Lucky Charms® Cupcakes

Prep time: 35 mins.

Total time: 1 hours, 40 mins.

Servings: 24

Ingredients:

1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ yellow or devil's food cake mix

Water, vegetable oil and eggs called for on cake mix box

1 container Betty Crocker™ Rich & Creamy vanilla frosting

3 cups Lucky Charms™ cereal

Green edible glitter

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans). Place paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

Make and bake cake mix as directed on box for 24 cupcakes. Cool in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Frost cupcakes with frosting. Top each cupcake with 2 tablespoons cereal; sprinkle with glitter. Store loosely covered.



Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.



