Recipe: Warm Maple Amaranth Porridge

Registered dietitian Wendy Lopez, of Food Heaven Made Easy, says, "Who needs to add a little cozy to their mornings? We definitely do! This Warm Maple Amaranth Porridge is going to bring you that little piece of happiness that you need each morning."

Amaranth, she adds, "offers a great, gluten-free alternative for those of you with gluten allergies or sensitivities. Amaranth is packed with a range of vitamins and minerals. It contains vitamin B6, folate, and calcium. It's also an excellent source of iron, magnesium, phosphorous, manganese, and selenium."

Warm Maple Spiced Amaranth Porridge

Serves 3

Ingredients:

3 cups water

1 cup amaranth

3/4 cups unsweetened almond milk

1 1/2 Tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons coconut oil

Suggested Toppings:

Figs, blueberries, slivered almonds, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries

Instructions:

In a medium pot, bring the water to a boil and add the amaranth.

Cook over low heat, with the lid on, for 20 minutes or until most of the water has been absorbed.

While the amaranth is cooking, make sure to stir occasionally.

Once done, remove from the stove, and add the almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and coconut oil to the pot.

Stir in well, and then serve into bowls.

Top with any of the suggested toppings or your favorite fruits, nuts, and/or seeds!

If you're eating alone, store the leftovers in the fridge for up to a week. When it's time to reheat, add some additional almond milk and mix it in so the porridge isn't so thick. Enjoy!



Recipe courtesy of Food Heaven Made Easy.



