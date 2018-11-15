Recipe: Egg Frittata Breakfast Muffins

Registered dietitian Wendy Lopez, of Food Heaven Made Easy, says, "We're here to tell you that these Egg Frittata Breakfast Muffins are the most wonderful gift to your mornings. How gorgeous is it to grab one of these on your way out the door?

"Eggs are one wonderful little food. They contain a good source of protein while also providing healthy fats, selenium, vitamin D, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, zinc, iron, and copper. This Egg Frittata Breakfast Muffin recipe adds even more vital nutrients with delicious tomatoes, spinach, and garlic. We love eggs for even more reasons than just their nutrition content. They are also super affordable and last up to four to five weeks in the refrigerator!"

Egg Frittata Breakfast Muffins

Serves 3

Ingredients:

6 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup grated potatoes

1/2 onion, chopped

1/4 cup tomatoes, chopped

1 cup raw spinach, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Dash of salt and cayenne pepper, to taste

Optional: 9 grape tomatoes, halved

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Add all of the ingredients minus the grape tomatoes to a bowl.

Whisk together and pour the egg mixture evenly into a lightly greased muffin pan until it reaches the top. We used a 12 cup muffin pan, and used 9 of the cups for batter.

Top each muffin cup with the 1 halved grape tomato.

Bake for 20 minutes. Allow to cool and enjoy!



Recipe courtesy of Food Heaven Made Easy.



For more info:



