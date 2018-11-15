Recipe: Golden Grahams S’mores

From the Betty Crocker Kitchen: Try a new version of classic s'mores. No campfire needed!

Golden Grahams™ S'mores

Prep time: 25 mins.

Total time: 1 hour 25 mins.

Servings: 24

Ingredients:

8 cups Golden Grahams™ cereal

1 bag (10 oz) miniature marshmallows (5 1/2 cups)

1 ½ cups milk chocolate chips (9 oz)

5 Tablespoons butter or margarine

¼ cup sugar

1 Tablespoon water

1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions:

Grease 13x9-inch pan with butter. Measure cereal into large bowl.

Reserve 1 cup of the marshmallows. In 3-quart saucepan, heat remaining 4 1/2 cups marshmallows, the chocolate chips, butter, sugar and water over low heat, stirring occasionally, until completely melted. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Pour marshmallow mixture over cereal in bowl; stir until evenly coated. Stir in remaining 1 cup marshmallows.

Press firmly in pan. Cool at least 1 hour until firm. For bars, cut into 6 rows by 4 rows. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

Tip:

Make this easy snack in the microwave. Grease 13x9-inch pan with butter. Measure cereal into large bowl. Reserve 1 cup of the marshmallows. In large microwavable bowl, microwave remaining 4 1/2 cups marshmallows, the chocolate chips, butter, sugar and water uncovered on High 2 minutes to 3 minutes 30 seconds, stirring after every minute, until melted and smooth when stirred. Stir in vanilla. Continue as directed in recipe.

If you spray your bowl with cooking spray before using it, you'll have less mess to clean when you're done.

The sugar and water can be replaced with 1/4 cup corn syrup.

If you prefer your marshmallows more visible in the bars, just a wait a minute or two after mixing the warm chocolate and marshmallow mixture into the cereal to allow it to cool slightly before you stir in the final cup of marshmallows.



Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.



