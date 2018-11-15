Recipe: No-Bake Sweet-and-Salty Cereal Bars

Salty peanuts, chocolate candies and pretzels make these no-bake cereal bars from the Betty Crocker Kitchen the perfect snack.

No-Bake Sweet-and-Salty Cereal Bars

Prep time: 15 mins.

Total time: 1 hour 15 mins.

Servings: 16

Ingredients:

4 cups Honey Nut Cheerios™ cereal

1 cup dry-roasted peanuts

1 cup candy coated chocolate candies

1 cup pretzel sticks, coarsely broken

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup light corn syrup

1 Tablespoon butter

Instructions:

Line bottom and sides of 8-inch square pan with foil or parchment paper. Spray foil with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix cereal, peanuts, chocolate candies and pretzels; set aside.

In large microwavable bowl, microwave brown sugar, corn syrup and butter uncovered on High 2 to 3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until mixture is boiling. Microwave an additional 1 minute allowing mixture to boil and thicken slightly. Let stand 3 minutes to cool slightly.

Pour over cereal mixture in bowl; stir until evenly coated. Using buttered back of spoon, press mixture very firmly in pan. Refrigerate about 1 hour or until firm enough to cut.

For bars, cut into 4 rows by 4 rows. Store covered at room temperature up to 1 week.

Tip:

Make sure to really compress the cereal bars; that will make them easier to cut.



Recipe courtesy of the Betty Crocker Kitchen.



