Recipe: Kale Skillet Omelette

Registered dietitian Wendy Lopez, of Food Heaven Made Easy, promises the Kale Skillet Omelette will be "the next hit dish at your weekend brunch.

"Eggs are one of the best proteins that exist and are actually the best source, according to the PDCAAS or Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (yes, there are actually people who have the job of breaking down proteins and ranking them according to their amino acid content and ratio). The eggs in this recipe not only provide plenty of protein, but they also provide healthy fats, selenium, vitamin D, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, zinc, iron, and copper. So you can see why we love eggs so much! Kale is also a phenomenal source of vitamin K, A, and C, folate, B vitamins, copper, manganese, and fiber."

Kale Skillet Omelette

Total Time: 15 mins.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 cup of kale, finely chopped

1/8 medium red onion, chopped

1 ounce of queso fresco (or whatever cheese you love)

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Beat eggs in a bowl and set aside.

In a skillet or pan, sauté onions with olive oil for 3-4 minutes under medium heat.

Add chopped kale and cook with onions for another 3-4 minutes.

Add eggs to the pan and cover. Allow to cook for 5-7 minutes, or until eggs are completely cooked.

Top with queso fresco, salt, and pepper. Enjoy with avocado and/or toast!



Recipe courtesy of Food Heaven Made Easy.



For more info:



