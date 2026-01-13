Trump threatens to use Insurrection Act to deploy troops to Minnesota to "put an end" to protests
Here is the latest on the ICE surge in Minnesota
- President Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, allowing him to deploy troops as protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement persist in Minneapolis.
- An ICE officer shot a Venezuelan national in the leg Wednesday night in north Minneapolis after the officer was allegedly attacked by men with a "shovel and broom handle," three U.S. officials told CBS News.
- Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave a rare primetime address Wednesday night where he called on Mr. Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "end the occupation." He also called on Minnesotans to record ICE's activity for future prosecution.
- A judge on Wednesday morning declined to issue a temporary restraining order against ICE operations in Minnesota, seeking further evidence before issuing a ruling.
- The Department of Homeland Security says there are now nearly 3,000 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers deployed in the area.
Noem: Trump has right to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says she has discussed the possibility of President Trump invoking the Insurrection Act in Minnesota. This comes after an ICE officer shot a man during an arrest operation on Wednesday.
Noem also said the agent hurt in last night's attack is "beat up" and "bruised." She reiterated claims that the multiple people "weaponized shovels and brooms" and attacked the officer who shot the man.
Noem says the Department of Homeland Security has "no plans to pull out of Minnesota.
Click here to hear more from CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson.
Walz makes "direct appeal" to Trump: "Let's turn the temperature down"
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday put out a statement including a "direct appeal" to President Trump.
"Let's turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are," Walz wrote on social media.
Walz's statement also included "an appeal to Minnesotans."
"I know this is scary," he wrote. "We can — we must — speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. That's what he wants."
Lawmakers say alleged ICE presence in hospitals "endangers everyone"
A group of Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota is calling on hospitals to keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents off their premises, saying their presence "endangers everyone."
Last week, community organizers and health care workers alleged ICE agents were allowed inside a Minneapolis hospital for more than 24 hours without a judicial warrant. The group also said agents handcuffed a patient to their bed.
Following that and other reports, the lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy and 11 other state senators and representatives, are asking hospitals to "to adopt clear and proactive policies, protocols, and training to safeguard care, security, and privacy." The lawmakers are also calling on ICE to "leave our state immediately."
"You are not welcome here, you are not wanted anywhere, you are not making anyone safer or healthier, and your presence causes harm," the statement read.
Below is the full statement from the lawmakers, as well as the names of those who signed it.
"It is illegal for ICE to enter private buildings and residences without a judicial warrant, and it is absolutely unconscionable to deliberately put patients' health at risk. This lawlessness and vigilantism must end now.
"Every person in our country is entitled to due process and constitutional protections from unreasonable searches and seizure — no matter their immigration status. Those who violate their oath to the Constitution by carrying out these illegal acts will face justice.
"Patient health is the number one priority. Health care workers should never be forced to choose between doing their job and protecting their patients from masked agents. Any ICE presence in health care settings endangers everyone. Patients in ICE detention are under civil detention, not criminal custody, and must be treated with dignity, not shackles.
"We echo the calls of health care and community leaders urging Minnesota hospitals to adopt clear and proactive policies, protocols, and training to safeguard care, security, and privacy. And to ICE: leave our state immediately. You are not welcome here, you are not wanted anywhere, you are not making anyone safer or healthier, and your presence causes harm."
- Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL-Saint Paul), RN
- Sen. Melissa H. Wiklund (DFL - Bloomington), chair of Senate Committee on Health and Human Services
- Rep. Robert Bierman (DFL-Apple Valley), co-chair of the House Committee on Health Finance and Policy
- Rep. Liish Kozlowski (DFL-Duluth), co-chair House POCI Caucus
- Sen. Matt Klein (DFL-Mendota Heights), physician
- Sen. Alice Mann (DFL-Edina), physician
- Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester), RN, MSN
- Sen. Judy Seeberger (DFL-Afton), paramedic
- Sen. Lindsay Port (DFL-Burnsville)
- Sen. Claire Oumou-Verbeten (DFL-Saint Paul)
- Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL-Minneapolis)
- Rep. Esther Agbaje (DFL-Minneapolis)
Trump similarly suggested invoking Insurrection Act in Chicago in October
President Trump's Thursday threat to invoke the Insurrection Act recalls statements made during Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.
Mr. Trump last fall suggested he might invoke the Insurrection Act to send federal troops to the city "if I have to," adding he "would do that" if "governors or mayors were holding us up."
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, asked at the time what would happen if Mr. Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, said, "He can say anything he wants. But if the Constitution means anything — and I guess we are all questioning that right now, but the courts will make the determination — if the Constitution means anything, the Insurrection Act cannot be invoked to send them in because they want to fight crime."
Pritzker's statement came amid a federal appeals court decision blocking the deployment of National Guard troops in the Chicago area. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by the Trump administration to deploy National Guard members to the Chicago area, in a 6-3 decision.
Trump threatens to use Insurrection Act to deploy troops to Minnesota
President Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act allowing him to deploy troops as protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement persist in Minneapolis.
Trump made the threat after a federal officer shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis on Wednesday after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle. The incident further heightened the sense of fear and anger radiating across the city a week after an immigration agent fatally shot a woman in the head.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to invoke the rarely used federal law to deploy the U.S. military or federalize the National Guard for domestic law enforcement, over the objections of state governors.
"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Trump said in social media post.
Minnesota BCA launches independent investigation into ICE shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced on social media they will conduct an independent investigation after an ICE officer shot a Venezuelan national Wednesday night in north Minneapolis.
"BCA Force Investigation Unit is investigating the use-of-force incident that occurred earlier tonight in Minneapolis involving an ICE officer. Our team has processed the scene and left the area. This will be an independent BCA investigation," bureau officials said.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a news conference late Wednesday night the FBI was on the scene collecting evidence.
The BCA is also independently investigating the death of Renee Good, the 37-year-old woman killed one week earlier by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in south Minneapolis, after the U.S. Department of Justice pushed state investigators off the case.
Trump says ICE ops will continue after judge denies TRO
Early Thursday morning, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to say Operation Metro Surge will continue following the decision Wednesday by federal Judge Kate Menendez to deny Minnesota and Twin Cities prosecutors a temporary restraining order against ICE.
"A highly respected judge declined to block I.C.E. operations in the very politically corrupt State of Minnesota. I.C.E. will therefore be allowed to continue its highly successful operation of removing some of the most violent and vicious criminals anywhere in the World, many of them murderers, from the State. The great patriots of Law Enforcement will continue to make our Country safe. RECORD LOW CRIME NUMBERS!!!" Trump wrote.
ICE officer shoots man in leg in north Minneapolis after shovel attack, officials say
A shooting occurred Wednesday night in north Minneapolis after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were attacked by men with shovels during an arrest operation amid Operation Metro Surge, three U.S. officials told CBS News.
One of the men, a Venezuelan migrant, was shot in the leg but is expected to be OK, two of the officials told CBS News.
A large crowd quickly formed at the scene, with demonstrators clashing with law enforcement into the early morning hours.
The shooting came exactly one week after ICE officer Jonathan Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in south Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara held a joint news conference late Wednesday night in which Frey called for peace. O'Hara said his officers were also being hit by rocks, fireworks, ice and snowballs. The chief said protesters crossed the line, and mutual aid from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office was called in.
"This is already a very tense situation, and we do not need this to escalate any further," O'Hara said. "I have faith that the investigators who are involved will follow every lead in this case and ensure it is completed to its logical conclusion."
Frey once again called for ICE to leave Minneapolis.
Walz tells Trump, Noem to "end this occupation" in rare primetime address
In a rare primetime address Wednesday evening, Gov. Tim Walz gave a six-minute-long address to Minnesotans where he called on President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "end this occupation."
Walz's address came hours after Noem's department announced Operation Metro Surge has led to 2,500 arrests in Minnesota since it began last month.
"What's happening in Minnesota right now defies belief," Walz said. "News reports simply don't do justice to the level of chaos and disruption and trauma the federal government is raining down upon our communities."
Click here to read the full transcript of his speech.
St. Paul schools to also offer virtual learning option
Taking a cue from Minneapolis schools, St. Paul Public Schools will now offer a virtual learning option for students "who do not feel comfortable coming to school at this time."
The virtual learning option is being described as temporary, and will begin starting Thursday, Jan. 22, similar to the way classrooms altered course during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration for the option will begin this Thursday.
Because of the preparations necessary before switching to virtual learning, the school will extend the number of days off next week from just Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — to include Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
"To the greatest extent possible, students will learn remotely with teachers and students from their current school for a temporary period of time," the school reported.
Last week, Minneapolis Public Schools pivoted to let students attend school virtually until the middle of February.
GOP gubernatorial candidate says he's representing ICE agent who shot Renee Good
A Twin Cities attorney who successfully defended a state trooper against murder charges says he's helping the ICE agent involved in last week's deadly shooting.
Chris Madel says, "Jonathan Ross has applied for U.S. Department of Justice legal representation under federal regulations. I have represented him with respect to that, and I will continue to help him."
Madel is also a Republican hopeful for governor in the 2026 race.
Recently, Madel made headlines as the attorney for Ryan Londregan, a state trooper who faced murder charges before they were later dismissed.
DHS: About 2,500 arrests in Minneapolis so far in "Operation Metro Surge"
Federal immigration agents have carried out roughly 2,500 arrests in the Minneapolis area since the start of "Operation Metro Surge," according to Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin.
The department says there are now nearly 3,000 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers deployed in the area.
George Floyd legal team says they're representing Renee Good's family
The family of Renee Good, the woman who was fatally shot by a U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement officer one week ago, is now being represented by the firm that also represented George Floyd's family.
Chicago-based Romanucci and Blandin confirmed Wednesday morning that they are representing Good's family.
Floyd was killed in May 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for approximately nine minutes.
Reps. Craig, Morrison join articles of impeachment against DHS Sec. Noem
U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Kelly Morrison have signed onto Rep. Robin Kelly's formally introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
On Wednesday, Kelly said she filed three articles of impeachment against Noem. The first accuses Noem of obstruction for improperly denying members of Congress access to ICE facilities. Craig was among the representatives who attempted to access the federal Whipple building in the south Twin Cities metro area over the weekend, along with Morrison and Rep. Ilhan Omar.
A second article accuses Noem of violating the public trust for directing federal agents to arrest people without warrants and other due process concerns. The third accuses Noem of abusing her power for personal benefit.
"Secretary Noem has shown us that she will do whatever it takes to advance President Trump's heartless and dangerous immigration agenda. Under her leadership, DHS has repeatedly ignored due process, denied Members of Congress their right to conduct oversight of immigration detention facilities and used immigrants as political pawns," Craig said. "This month, her political stunts in Minneapolis got a woman killed. Secretary Noem is a danger to every single Minnesotan. ... Enough is enough."
A spokesperson with the DHS responded to Kelly's filing, saying: "As ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, Rep. Kelly is more focused on showmanship and fundraising clicks than actually cleaning up her crime-ridden Chicago district."

Metro Transit union workers say ICE is interfering with operations, risking safety of employees
Metro Transit union employees said they're standing against the ICE surge in Minneapolis, saying it is risking the safety of their employees and the people who use public transportation to get to work.
David Stiggers, president of the union representing Metro Transit employees, said an operator witnessed ICE agents "ripping people from their cars" and using "excessive force" at a bus stop on 31st Street and Bloomington Avenue South last week. The incident, which happened in broad daylight, caused anxiety and fear for the operator and everyone who witnessed it, Stiggers added.
In another instance, Stiggers said an operator was detained for days on end for no clear reason. He was released, but was subject to "horrible" treatment while in custody.
"ATU stands with community members, transit workers, and all people who believe in justice in humanity. We oppose any federal action that interferes with the transit operation. That risks the safety of our members and riders, and that terrorizes our neighborhoods," Stiggers said. "We will not stand by silently as families are torn apart."
He added that members have reported ICE agents coming to bus stops, and that ridership is down "because of fear."
Stiggers also endorsed union members participating in the economic blackout planned for Jan. 23. While he said union workers cannot use the day as an opportunity to strike or not go to work, he supported the movement and encouraged members to use another method — like not shopping — to protest.
Watch Soon: Metro Transit union workers to speak out against ICE actions
Metro Transit union workers on Wednesday morning say they plan to speak out on how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions are negatively affecting their jobs.
According to the ATU Local 1005, members will speak at the site where a bus driver saw a Minnesotan "grabbed by ICE agents last week."
"Members will share other awful examples of how ICE is impacting their ability to do their job. They will speak about the need for ICE to not interfere with transit operations so that Minnesotans can be safe in transit within their own community," the union wrote in a statement.
The news conference is set for 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota will stream live.
3 arrested at Graduate Hotel protest overnight
Three people were arrested while protesting at the Graduate by Hilton Hotel near the University of Minnesota late Tuesday.
Protesters were making noise to disturb the federal agents they believed were staying at the hotel.
The University of Minnesota said officers arrested three people, calling the protest an unlawful assembly. The university said the protest resulted in property damage and "hazardous conditions for the public and law enforcement."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: "I do not support abolishing ICE"
In a "Fox and Friends" interview that aired earlier this week, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was asked by Griff Jenkins whether he supported abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"I do not support abolishing ICE," Frey responded. "However, I absolutely oppose the way this administration is conducting themselves with us."
Frey went on to point out the disparity in the number of federal agents in the city — roughly 2,800 as of Tuesday — compared to the 600 officers in the Minneapolis police force.
"The kind of duress that our city is experiencing because of this is magnified. Again, crime has been down. This is not helping. Chaos has been dramatically increased by the way that these ICE operations are taking place," he said.
Minnesota judge won't issue restraining order to stop ICE operations in state, for now
A judge on Wednesday morning declined to issue a temporary restraining order against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota, seeking further evidence before issuing a ruling.
Prayer vigil at site of Renee Good's killing Wednesday morning
One week after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good in south Minneapolis, a prayer vigil is set to take place at the site of the killing.
Mourners will gather near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The vigil is scheduled to begin just after 9:37 a.m., at the exact time organizers say the agent shot Good.
The prayer service will last three hours. Organizers said that's to mark the three bullets fired at Good and the three children she leaves behind.
Hearing Wednesday in Minnesota lawsuit over ICE surge
On Wednesday, the first hearing will take place in the lawsuit Minnesota's attorney general and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul have filed against the Trump administration to get federal agents out of the state.
The lawsuit claims federal operations in the state are unconstitutional. It alleges Operation Metro Surge has led to warrantless arrests, excessive force and violations of the First and Tenth amendments.
"This is, in essence, a federal invasion of the Twin Cities and it must stop," said Attorney General Ketih Ellison, who filed the lawsuit along with St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "The obvious targeting of Minnesota for our diversity, for our democracy and our differences of opinion with the federal government is a violation of the Constitution and of federal law."
Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the lawsuit is "baseless." Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Rep. Harry Niska, both Republicans, said the lawsuit is "wasting state resources" and seeking to "override the federal government's authority to enforce immigration law."
The hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. It was originally set to be held at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis, but will now take place by phone.
Legal observers follow federal agents, document ICE activity
As federal agents increase their footprint in Minnesota, observers are hitting the road, following along.
WCCO Photojournalist Tom Aviles watched as it happened Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis. His camera was rolling as whistles echoed through the community, and cars followed block to block. Then, suddenly, they stopped as agents jumped out and took a man into custody.
Not far behind are observers documenting everything. Some outside their vehicle, others inside, ready to follow again once agents start driving.
Angel Castillo Saldana considers himself an observer who says he's exercising a legal right to record and document.
"They are moving like cartel members, very corrupt," Castillo Saldana said. "I'm not following; I patrol my streets. I grew up in these neighborhoods."
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says that following federal agents is not unlawful unless you're committing some separate act that is illegal.
American citizens recount being detained by ICE
Sunday afternoon, Luis Escoto realized Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were surrounding his wife's car.
With the images of an ICE agent shooting and killing Renee Good in her car fresh in his head, he rushed outside with her passport card, knowing that the woman ICE had surrounded was born in the United States.
"They're going to break the window, drag her out, put her in a snowbank, all of those things came to my mind," Luis Escoto said.
Sitting down with WCCO, Escoto became emotional. Originally from Mexico, he said he became a U.S. citizen in 1992. His wife, Irma, is from New Mexico.
They proudly co-own and operate El Taquito Taco Shop in West St. Paul. Restaurant security footage and a video from a bystander show multiple ICE vehicles seemingly focused on a business next door when three masked agents came to Irma's driver's side window.
Luis Escoto and their son, Alex, said there was no reason for ICE to randomly check her immigration status other than the color of her skin.
"I love this country more than my life. If you ask me to give my life for it, I would give my life for my country," Luis Escoto said, in tears. "I'm so sad to see that they're destroying it. I'm so sad that they're doing what they're doing now. It's not right."
Community members distributing free, 3D-printed ICE alert whistles
At a small toy shop on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota, customers aren't just buying board games and plushies. They're grabbing handfuls of tiny plastic whistles and walking out without paying a cent.
Mischief Toys has become one of the most visible hubs in a growing Twin Cities effort to hand out free 3D printed whistles that activists say can alert neighbors when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are nearby.
"We've been giving away thousands of 3D-printed whistles," said co-owner Abigail Adelsheim-Marshall. "We started doing it after Thanksgiving when ICE really started cracking down in Chicago and the whistle strategy first started showing signs of success and we were kind of giving away a trickle. Then ever since ICE has been hitting the Twin Cities and Minnesota really hard, we've been giving away upwards of a thousand a week."
The whistles are small, often brightly colored and come in all kinds of shapes. Some are double-barreled. Some are barely bigger than a paper clip. Others are printed with a phone number that connects callers to volunteers tracking enforcement activity.
"One of our employees owns a 3D printer and she used to make all of them for us. She's still making many, but she is at capacity, so we are now crowdsourcing them from around the Twin Cities," Adelsheim-Marshall said. "So many 3D printers are donating, which is why we have a million different designs on the whistles right now."
Employees, neighbors stop ICE from entering Minneapolis restaurant
Surveillance video from Monday afternoon shows several men exiting an SUV outside Wrecktangle Pizza in Minneapolis' LynLake neighborhood.
"They stormed up on our door to try to get in," said Breanna Evans, co-owner of Wrecktangle Pizza.
Employees and community members chased off those ICE agents, Evans said, after they tried to enter her restaurant.
Video appears to show the agents leaving, but not before deploying chemical agents, which were kicked right back at them by the crowd.
"We probably put a target on ourselves like that by helping people, which is sickening," Evans said.
The visit comes after a Wrecktangle Pizza fundraising campaign for nonprofits, which the owners said raised more than $83,000. In addition, the restaurant donated pizzas, one for each customer's purchase, for people impacted by the increased ICE presence.
8 arrested outside Whipple Building on Monday, DHS says
The Department of Homeland Security says eight people were arrested outside the Whipple Building in Minneapolis on Monday.
The DHS claimed in a post on X that 45 "violent rioters" were threatening and assaulting law enforcement "by launching fireworks" and that they "threw bottles, ice chunks, and other objects at DHS officers.
"Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who obstructs or assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the DHS said.
Trump: I bet Renee Good was a "solid, wonderful person" under "normal circumstances," but "her actions were pretty tough"
President Trump told CBS News he believes the woman who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last week was likely a "very, solid wonderful person," but that her actions before she was killed were "pretty tough."
Mr. Trump spoke with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil in Michigan on Tuesday, less than a week after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot in Minneapolis while behind the wheel of her SUV.
Dokoupil asked if the president had a message for Good's father, Timothy Ganger, a Trump supporter who spoke with Dokoupil last week and described his daughter as a warm and witty person who wrote poetry and taught English. Ganger told CBS News he's heartbroken that the Trump administration quickly called Good "a domestic terrorist."
Mr. Trump said: "I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person. But, you know, her actions were pretty tough."
Bovino: "90% to 95% of Minnesotans" support ICE crackdown
On Monday afternoon, WCCO's Esme Murphy sat down with U.S. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino to discuss the ICE crackdown in Minnesota, the widespread backlash and what the future holds in the Twin Cities and beyond. In Monday's interview, Bovino defended the operation in Minnesota amid the state's move to fight back with a lawsuit.
Bovino describes the current situation in stark contrast to many local political leaders and protestors, saying more federal law enforcement is coming to Minnesota to make ICE agents and the community safer.
"People are scared to death about what's going on on the streets of Minneapolis," Murphy said. "What do you say to those people who are genuinely worried?"
"Sure, those individuals that are worried, if they're United States citizens or legal permanent residents, or have some type of legal status to be or remain here in the United States, there's no reason to be scared," Bovino said. "However, if they are a criminal alien or an illegal alien, then they should probably be very scared."
Somali Minnesotans opting to stay home out of fear amid ICE influx
President Trump is following through on a promise he made late last year to end deportation protections for some Somali immigrants in the country.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it's revoking the Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of Somali nationals. They are set to lose their legal status on March 17.
A DHS official says roughly 2,500 Somali immigrants are expected to be affected.
By contrast, a 2023 fact sheet from the Immigrant Law Center shows only around 430 Somalis are in Minnesota under that protection.
Between that announcement and the targeted ICE enforcement, many Somali Minnesotans are choosing to stay home.
It's lunchtime at Sanag Restaurant on Lake Street in Minneapolis. On the menu: lamb, rice and Somali spaghetti. But a quick look around shows there's more food than people.
David Ellis is very intentionally eating at Sanag for the first time.
"I got the camel, so I actually never tried camel," Ellis said. "I am just trying to get out and support the Somali community."
A community that is admittedly scared. WCCO spoke with a Somali Minnesotan at the restaurant who did not want to show his face on camera.
Video shows federal agent shoving Minneapolis City Council president
As ICE raids ramp up across the Twin Cities, local observers are taking to the streets. One of them, Minneapolis City Council President Elliot Payne, says he was assaulted by immigration officials.
"What I've been trying to do is stay present on Central Avenue," Payne said. "One of the things I'm trying to do is make sure I'm observing their activity to make sure they're conducting it in a lawful and legal way."
Payne says while he was out Monday night, things turned quickly.
"When another agent came from behind and pushed me aside, I barely stayed on my feet he pushed me so hard," Payne said.
He says It happened shortly after filming a PSA with state Sen. Dorian Clark and City Council Member Jason Chavez. Video posted to Payne's social media shows the interaction.
AP: Justice Department sees no basis for civil rights probe in Minnesota ICE shooting
The Justice Department does not believe there is currently any basis to open a criminal civil rights investigation into the killing of a woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis, a top department official said Tuesday.
The decision to keep the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division out of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good marks a sharp departure from past administrations, which have moved quickly to probe shootings of civilians by law enforcement officials for potential civil rights offenses.
On Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that "there is currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation." The statement, first reported by CNN, did not elaborate on how the department had reached a conclusion that no investigation was warranted.
Federal officials have said that the officer acted in self-defense and that the driver of the Honda was engaging in "an act of domestic terrorism" when she pulled forward toward him.
Bovino claims "90% to 95% of Minnesotans" support immigration crackdown
Earlier this week, WCCO's Esme Murphy sat down with U.S. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino to discuss the ICE crackdown in Minnesota.
During their interview, Bovino said he is convinced that most Americans and Minnesotans support ICE's actions.
"We're glad to be here, and for those 90% to 95% of Minnesotans that, that like us here, we salute you, we respect you and we love you," he said.
A national YouGov poll this month says 52% of Americans disagree with the ICE operations, but WCCO has not found evidence of any recent Minnesota-centered polling on ICE's activities.
"People are scared to death about what's going on on the streets of Minneapolis," Murphy asked Bovino. "What do you say to those people who are genuinely worried?"
"If they are a criminal alien or an illegal alien, then they should probably be very scared," Bovino said.
Federal agent shoved Minneapolis City Council president, video shows
Minneapolis City Council President Elliot Payne says he was assaulted by immigration officials this week, and video appears to show the encounter.
The incident happened shortly after filming a PSA with state Sen. Dorian Clark and City Council Member Jason Chavez. Video posted to Payne's social media shows the interaction.
"Looked like they had no training whatsoever. They were completely unprepared," Payne said.
Fencing goes up around Whipple Building as demonstrators continue to make their voices heard
Just under a week after Renee Good was killed, tensions are still boiling at Fort Snelling, which is the site of large demonstrations.
Crews constructed a long line of fencing in response to the protests, building a second barrier around a building that already has a permanent barrier around it.
Demonstrators have traveled from near and far to make their voices heard.
"I understand how difficult it is to not just be in law enforcement, but deal with so much distraction out here to do your job," said Chris Stone, who drove from the west metro.
He appeared to be the only person on site who held that particular belief. While most appeared to shout negatively at the agents driving in and out, Stone says that's okay too.
"I have just as many rights out here as the opposition does," he said. "I'm okay with them saying what they have to say."
800 Border Patrol agents now in Minneapolis area, official confirms
There are now 800 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in the Minneapolis area as part of a massive federal force there, a DHS official tells CBS News. That's on top of 2,000 ICE officers and agents.
"This is the largest DHS operation in history," the official told CBS News.
State representatives condemn termination of TPS
The Minneapolis Delegation of the Minnesota House of Representatives says the Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis is "a significant departure from decades of bipartisan humanitarian policy."
"These decisions place long-standing Minnesota residents—who have lived, worked, and raised families here legally—at immediate risk of losing their lawful status and being forced into uncertainty," the delegation said in a written statement. "TPS exists because conditions in designated countries meet clear statutory standards related to conflict and instability. Ending these protections does not change the realities on the ground abroad, but it does create fear, disrupt families, and destabilize communities here at home."
The Minneapolis Delegation added that they stand with Somali Minnesotans and all communities impacted by the termination of TPS.
"Immigrant and refugee communities are an essential part of Minneapolis and Minnesota," the delegation said. "They are our neighbors, coworkers, healthcare workers, educators, small-business owners, and civic leaders. Our state is stronger because of their contributions, and we will continue to advocate for policies that protect the safety, dignity, and stability of every community impacted by these decisions."
The Minneapolis Delegation in the House includes Reps. Michael Howard, Fue Lee, Esther Agbaje, Sydney Jordan, Mohamud Noor, Katie Jones, Jamie Long, Aisha Gomez, Anquam Mahamoud, Samantha Sencer-Mura and Emma Greenman.
At least 6 Minnesota federal prosecutors resign amid pressure to treat Renee Good killing as assault on ICE agent
At least six career prosecutors in the Minneapolis U.S. Attorney's office — including Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson — have resigned as the office continues to face pressure to treat the investigation of the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by an ICE officer as an assault on a federal officer case.
Thompson also previously served as the acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota; he was appointed by President Trump in June and served in the position until October. He resigned from the attorney's office along with Harry Jacobs, Melinda Williams, Thomas Calhoun-Lopez, Ruth Schneider and Tom Hollenhurst.
CBS could not immediately confirm the reasons for all the resignations. The New York Times has reported that senior DOJ officials were seeking a criminal investigation into the actions of the widow and whether she had ties to "activist groups."
Minnesota faith, union, community leaders call for economic blackout on Jan. 23
Faith leaders, union representatives and community members are calling for a Day of Truth and Freedom on Friday, Jan. 23 — urging all Minnesotans not to go to work, school or go shopping in response to Operation Metro Surge.
Organizers held a news conference Tuesday morning outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis to announce the statewide day of mourning and action. It comes amid ongoing tensions over the federal law enforcement surge in Minnesota that escalated after ICE officer Jonathan Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Renee Good last week.
Auxiliary Minister JaNaé Bates Imari of St. Paul's Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church led the conference, calling for Minnesotans to "leverage our economic power, our labor, our prayer for one another."
"What we have seen and what we have witnessed, what we have all gone through is not normal," Bates Imari said. "[Renee Good was] standing up for her neighbor. Her whistle blowing was returned by bullets. We will not, we cannot let that stand. Minnesota will not continue to be a testing ground for the kind of fear and violence that is expected for the rest of this country."
Mass resignations hit Justice Department's Civil Rights Division amid lack of action in Minneapolis, sources say
Several career prosecutors in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced their resignations this week shortly after they learned there would be no civil rights probe into the fatal shooting of Renee Good, according to five sources briefed on the matter.
At least six prosecutors, most of whom are supervisors in the Civil Rights Division's criminal section, will be leaving their jobs. Their decision to resign was announced in a meeting to staff on Monday, the sources told CBS News.
The announcement came after CBS News reported on Friday that career prosecutors in the section had offered to drop all of their work to help investigate the Minneapolis shooting, but they were told there would be no criminal civil rights investigation.
Trump administration ends legal protections for 2,500 Somali immigrants
The U.S. government is revoking the legal status of several thousand immigrants from Somalia, raising the specter of deportation for a community often assailed by President Trump.
A Department of Homeland Security official said the Trump administration had decided to terminate Somalia's Temporary Protected Status program, which allows beneficiaries to live and work in the U.S. without fear of deportation.
Nationals of Somalia enrolled in the TPS program are now set to lose their legal status and work permits on March 17. The DHS official said roughly 2,500 Somali immigrants with TPS are expected to be affected by the termination.
The Trump administration has urged TPS holders whose status will lapse to self-deport, warning that they will be found, arrested and deported if they fail to do so.