DHS ends Temporary Protected Status for 2,500 Somali nationals | Live Updates
The Trump administration is revoking the Temporary Protected Status of roughly 2,500 Somali immigrants, who are now set to lose their legal status and work permits on March 17.
The move comes months after Mr. Trump called Somali immigrants living in the United States "garbage" said he wanted them to leave. His administration have cited a massive fraud scandal implicating members of the Somali community to deploy thousands of federal immigration agents to Minneapolis area.
Days after 2,000 federal agents descended in Minnesota, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Renee Good, a U.S. citizen who was behind the wheel of her car. While Mr. Trump, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and other federal officials have tried to paint Good as an aggressor who was attempting to harm the agent, expert analysis of the video evidence has discredited that narrative.
On Monday, the state of Minnesota, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, announced a lawsuit against Noem and other federal officials in an effort to stop the surge of ICE agents from coming to Minnesota.
The suit maintains that the surge is a violation of the 10th Amendment, which states that "the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
Here is the latest on the ICE surge in Minnesota
- Several career prosecutors in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced their resignation this week after learning there would be no civil rights probe into the fatal shooting of Renee Good.
- Protesters and federal agents clashed again Monday evening at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis. WCCO saw at least three people detained as federal agents used chemicals and flashbangs after warning people to clear the street and stop blocking traffic.
- Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office has received a "substantial" number of submissions to the evidence portal her office launched last week after the FBI took sole authority of Good's shooting.
- Students in the Twin Cities, including in Maple Grove, Minneapolis and Roseville, held walkouts on Monday to protest ongoing ICE operations.
- The Trump administration secretly reimposed a policy limiting Congress members' access to immigration detention facilities a day after the fatal ICE shooting, attorneys for several congressional Democrats said Monday in asking a federal judge to intervene.
- Families of Minnesotans killed by law enforcement offered their support to Good's family, saying "you have a group of people out here that are willing to be here and to support you."
Faith, union leaders announce day of "No Work, No School, No Shopping"
Faith, business and union leaders are calling for a statewide day of public mourning through "No Work, No School, and No Shopping" and a march in downtown Minneapolis on Jan. 23.
Plans for the day will be announced at an 11 a.m. press conference.
How to watch:
- What: Plans for "Ice Out of MN: Day of Truth and Freedom" day on Jan. 23
- Who: Small business owners, faith leaders, community and unions
- When: Jan. 13 at 11 a.m.
- How to watch: You can watch live in the player above or on YouTube
Mass resignations hit Justice Department's Civil Rights Division amid lack of action in Minneapolis, sources say
Several career prosecutors in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced their resignations this week shortly after they learned there would be no civil rights probe into the fatal shooting of Renee Good, according to five sources briefed on the matter.
At least six prosecutors, most of whom are supervisors in the Civil Rights Division's criminal section, will be leaving their jobs. Their decision to resign was announced in a meeting to staff on Monday, the sources told CBS News.
The announcement came after CBS News reported on Friday that career prosecutors in the section had offered to drop all of their work to help investigate the Minneapolis shooting, but they were told there would be no criminal civil rights investigation.
Trump administration ends legal protections for 2,500 Somali immigrants
The U.S. government is revoking the legal status of several thousand immigrants from Somalia, raising the specter of deportation for a community often assailed by President Trump.
A Department of Homeland Security official said the Trump administration had decided to terminate Somalia's Temporary Protected Status program, which allows beneficiaries to live and work in the U.S. without fear of deportation.
Nationals of Somalia enrolled in the TPS program are now set to lose their legal status and work permits on March 17. The DHS official said roughly 2,500 Somali immigrants with TPS are expected to be affected by the termination.
The Trump administration has urged TPS holders whose status will lapse to self-deport, warning that they will be found, arrested and deported if they fail to do so.