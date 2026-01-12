A look back at the killing of Renee Good and the historic days that followed in Minneapolis

WCCO is taking a moment to pause and look back at what's unfolded over five historic days.

To understand what's happening now, let's look at what happened first.

For the past few snow-covered weeks, Minnesota's been known for having a different kind of ICE: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Agents seizing Minnesotans — on Dec. 15, 2025, WCCO captured video of a man being dragged through snow by agents. Videos have continued to pour in of arrests.

President Trump stood by the operation and doubled down.

"Every one of them should be forced to leave this country," Mr. Trump said.

The White House sent 2,000 federal agents, some from Border Patrol, to Minnesota. The administration announced 150 arrests per day, including one arrest in St. Paul on Jan. 6. Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem said the man arrested is wanted for murder in Ecuador.

On Jan. 7, the headline and history changed.

WCCO got to the scene moments after ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Renee Good.

Immediate emotion flooded the streets and the airways. The shooting was captured on camera, but seen from contrasting angles.

"This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

"It's very clear that this individual was harassing and impeding law enforcement operations," Noem said hours later. "Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he has been taught to do in that situation and took actions to defend himself."

Then, the mourning and the marching began. The marches grew for days, as did the questions after the state said they were boxed out of the investigation, meaning the feds would investigate for themselves.

"Minnesota has been taken out of the investigation. It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on Jan. 8.

"The Department of Justice is going to investigate this, the Department of Homeland Security is already investigating this, but the simple fact is what you see is what you get in this case," Vice President JD Vance said that same day. "You have a woman who was trying to obstruct a legitimate law enforcement operation."

As the questions multiply, the mourning does, too. What is clear is that a wounded city is aching again.