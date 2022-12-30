After a quiet start to the New Year, we jump into our third big storm of the past four weeks -- with this one spanning more than two days.
The Minnesota Legislature will begin the 2023 session Tuesday with a record surplus and single party control for the first time in a decade.
Longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman bid farewell to a post he has held for over two decades.
A 20-year-old Minneapolis man learned he'll spend more than two years behind bars for his role in a fatal shooting outside a Richfield school in February.
"You just see it lined with people and realize that it's 700,000 people in front of you," said Leon Sieve, the band's co-director. "That's your moment just to take a deep breath and look and see, because very few people get that opportunity."
The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile, not long after the turn of the new year.
The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.
A driver who was fleeing Minnesota state troopers on foot after getting into a head-on crash in the east metro was stunned twice by a Taser before being taken down.
Gov. Tony Evers plans to outline a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address Tuesday, though he'll also call for Republicans and fellow Democrats to work together on issues that have long divided them, including protecting abortion rights.
The ruling marks the second court victory in five years for three women who have been fighting to sell food from home.
A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
The group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet $5 on local, state and national elections.
Again, 19 Republicans voted against McCarthy.
The House Jan. 6 select committee released the transcripts as it wound down its work at the end of the 117th Congress before Republicans take control of the House on Tuesday.
With more snow on the way, snowmobile sleds and parts are in high demand this season. But supply-chain issues are still having an impact on winter business.
When snow and ice coats trees, it can be one of Mother Nature's most beautiful sights – until the branches get weighed down and break. Or worse, a tree falls.
Unlike other airlines who are recovering from the big storm, things for Southwest Airlines have only gotten worse.
A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill.
With more than 19,000 flights canceled across the country, some travelers are ditching rescheduled flights all together. Some Minnesotans opted for impromptu road trips instead.
Investigators believe a shoe sale near a Richfield park led to a 22-year-old man getting shot in the stomach and robbed on New Year's Day.
As the world waited for the ball to drop in Times Square, chaos broke out just blocks away.
Ciudad Juarez was the scene of years of deadly clashes between security forces and the rival Sinaloa and Juarez drug cartels.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
For the tens of thousands of Minnesotans who do take on the challenge to live healthier, sometimes sticking to the plan can be the most challenging part.
The Mall of America site opened in February of 2021. Since then, MDH workers have given out more than 263,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – roughly 1 in 50 doses in Minnesota have come at this site.
Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, said he will begin chemo-immunotherapy treatments on an outpatient basis.
Recently passed government spending bill allows states to kick people off the program as early as April.
Host Phil Keoghan welcomes 12 new crew members to Catalina Island, off the coast of Southern California, to kick off season four, on a special two-hour season premiere of "Tough As Nails' on Wednesday, Jan. 4
The magazine explained the qualities they were looking for in artists when compiling the list.
The "Hawkeye" actor's publicist said that Renner remained in the intensive care unit.
A trio of Minnesota-born musicians have made their way into Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time.
A representative for the Marvel superhero was quoted as saying he was in "critical but stable condition" after an accident while plowing snow.
Fuller was the first player signed by the Aurora. She played in 13 games, allowing only eight goals with a .86 save percentage, and led the team to the USL W Championship game.
Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Patrick Jones II is offering prayers to former teammate Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night's game.
Donations poured in within hours after Damar Hamlin suddenly suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle, with some donating thousands.
Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday.
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was a thriving Black community of homeowners and businesses, many of which were bulldozed in the late 1950s and early 1960s to make way for the construction of Interstate 94.
Coming up next month, the St. Paul Housing Redevelopment Authority will meet to discuss creating a $2 million reparations fund for the Rondo neighborhood. Reviving Rondo has long been a priority for St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, whose family lost a half dozen buildings.
The DFL Party has full control of Minnesota’s legislature and the governor's office. Esme Murphy takes a look at the unusual one-party control – and where it leaves Minnesota Republicans.
The new legislative session starts in less than a month and it promises to be a blockbuster. The DFL has full control of the legislature and the Governor's Office.
The election results were a disappointment for Minnesota Republicans, after they failed to capture any of the statewide races and they lost control of the Minnesota Senate.
Even in the ice and cold, there's a team near Monticello that's always ready to work their tails off. Silent Run Adventures is a dog sledding team that got off to a unique start.
"They add to my prayers. They're not distracting at all, they're just the opposite," said visitor Terry Goerke.
Every town celebrates Christmas in its own way. In Luverne, the signs, and the nutcrackers, are everywhere.
Whether you call it "soda" or "pop," there's a place in the Twin Cities that appeals to any kind of sweet tooth.
When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant.
A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season.
What makes the holiday season special, from family gatherings to gift giving, can also make work life balance a struggle.
This busy holiday season, the United States Postal Service has delivered more than 10 billion packages and pieces of mail.
Loyalty to the purple and gold this season comes with a price some fans can't always pay.
If you have a child between 6 and 12, there's a good chance they've asked you for a cellphone.
It's gonna be a long winter, but thanks to WCCO viewers' photo submissions, it's also going to be a pretty one!
We've seen it depicted in countless Christmas movies, but now we're getting an inside look at where Santa and his elves live.
Every 10 years, the British film magazine Sight & Sound invites critics to submit lists of their top 10 movies of all time. These are the results of their poll for 2022.
We want to share the joy of the holidays with all of our viewers by sharing your festive displays. Here are some of your best and brightest holiday displays!
Which movie was tops when you had your big premiere?
WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak and WCCO's Derek James provide the latest information on snow cover and road conditions.
WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows and WCCO's Derek James bring the latest weather updates and traffic information.
WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Tuesday's NEXT Weather Alert has been extended through all of Wednesday, for continued light snowfall that will impact travel.
"The elderly and the really young," said CentraCare sports medicine physician Dr. George Morris. "Those are the two populations that I would worry about most."
In Minnesota, weather can be all over the place. Here at WCCO, we want to give you what you need to prepare for what's happening next.
Bunny Besties is part of a non-profit that travels around to help relieve stress. The rabbits stopped by the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis.
As the pandemic eased in 2022, world travel started seeing an enormous comeback. Get ready for more of the same in 2023