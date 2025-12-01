Attorney Chris Madel, who represented state trooper in murder case, announces Minnesota gubernatorial run

Chris Madel, who made headlines as the attorney for a state trooper who faced murder charges before they were later dismissed, says he's running for Minnesota governor.

Madel made the announcement at his Minneapolis law office on Monday morning, joining a crowded Republican field including House Speaker Lisa Demuth, 2022 nominee Dr. Scott Jensen, U.S. Army veteran and business owner Kendall Qualls and Minnesota Rep. Kristin Robbins.

The GOP candidates are vying for a shot to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who launched his own reelection campaign in September. Walz hopes to make Minnesota history by serving three consecutive terms as governor.

"Why run when there are other Republican candidates? Because 'Tim Walz sucks' is not a strategy," Madel told the crowd. "Republicans love to say 'Tim Walz sucks' and that's pretty much where it ends."

Chris Madel WCCO

He said his platform is focused on four key areas: attack fraud in state programs, support law enforcement to have safer streets, strengthen education and make government more efficient and affordable.

In 2023, Madel represented Minnesota State Patrol trooper Ryan Londregan, a White man, who was charged with murder, assault and manslaughter in the fatal shooting Ricky Cobb II, a Black man, on the morning of July 31, 2023, during a traffic stop for inactive taillights. Londregan pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In June 2024, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty dropped the charges her office filed against the trooper months earlier "due to several new pieces of evidence that would make it impossible for the State to prove that Mr. Londregan's actions were not an authorized use of force by a peace officer."

This story will be updated.