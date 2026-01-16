At Minneapolis' Whipple building, anti-ICE protesters continue to make their voices heard

For more than a week now, protesters have been showing up at the Whipple building in Minneapolis where federal agents are headquartered.

At times, the situation has grown contentious between federal agents and the crowd.

"The energy has been very much in support of our neighbors and in support of our communities," said Danielle, who was protesting at the building on Friday morning.

She was part of a growing group of protesters — many of whom held signs, blew whistles, and yelled at federal agents leaving and arriving at the Whipple building.

"I'm a veteran and I don't appreciate our constitutional rights being infringed upon by these domestic terrorists," said Danielle.

"I'm a nurse at HCMC so I'm really tired of watching my patients be scared," said Elise, protester.

The crowd mostly stuck to the sidewalk which is a contrast from Thursday night, when protesters crept into the street to try and block traffic. At one point someone threw a frozen water bottle at a vehicle, prompting federal agents to stop and confront the crowd. Later, it appeared that at least one person was taken into custody.

But in the light of day, there were fewer confrontations. Many people have been showing up for more than a week.

For some though, it's their first time being at Whipple. CJ Renner says he came out Friday with the hope of talking with a federal agent.

"Let's talk in reasonable faith like good people and see if we can deescalate a little bit," said Renner.

Like many on the sidewalk, Renner believes the situation has gone too far. And he's hoping for a safe end to the immigration crackdown.

"Getting dangerous, illegal immigrants off the street, clearly there are way better ways to do it that we've been doing in the past. So be honest with what you are doing, and we will support you," said Renner.