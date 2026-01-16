Renee Good sustained at least 3 gunshot wounds in ICE shooting in Minneapolis, fire department report shows

Renee Good, who died last week after she was shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, sustained at least three gunshot wounds and a possible fourth, according to a Minneapolis Fire Department report obtained by CBS News Minnesota.

The incident report shows that paramedics arrived five minutes after Good was shot in her SUV following the encounter with ICE agents. Medics found the 37-year-old unresponsive with an irregular pulse and attempted life-saving efforts on the scene and in the ambulance to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Responders found two apparent gunshot wounds to her chest, one to her left forearm, and "a possible gunshot wound with protruding tissue on the left side of the patient's head," the report says.

The new details come after a week of protests in Minnesota that prompted President Trump to threaten to use the Insurrection Act to send the U.S. military into the Twin Cities.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Mr. Trump said.

Invoking the rarely used 18th century law would mark a major escalation between the federal government and state officials amid increased tensions over immigration operations in Minnesota.

"That would probably lead to more violence," said one protester, Greg Snyder. "We're not gonna back down. I mean, that's a bunch of bulls***."

Skirmishes intensify

Skirmishes between protesters and federal law enforcement seemed to intensify Thursday in Minneapolis.

In one incident caught on video, federal agents pinned down a protester and appeared to shove the person's head into the concrete before marching them into the Whipple Building, a federal building in Minneapolis.

In another case, in north Minneapolis on Wednesday, cameras captured vandals smashing a federal vehicle and then pulling boxes out of it, apparently including federal documents. Dozens of people smashed through two parked, unmarked FBI vehicles in the incident.

FBI Director Kash Patel said a suspect was arrested in that case and that "there will be more arrests."

Unrest has escalated since the surge of about 3,000 federal law enforcement into the Twin Cities over the last several weeks.

New cellphone video

The latest spasm of violence comes after a Venezuelan migrant, who immigration officials say is in the country illegally, was shot in the leg by a federal agent during an arrest Wednesday night, prompting hours of protests and clashes.

New cellphone video shared by a Minnesota state senator appears to show a new account in the aftermath of the shooting: A woman calling 911 and pleading for help.

The Department of Homeland Security has said the man, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, initially fled, and that he and two others then allegedly used a shovel and broom handle to attack the agent, who fired in self-defense.